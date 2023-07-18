It seems like almost everyone has their lobes pierced so they can wear at least one pair of cute studs or hoops. Or perhaps you’re more into ear stacks, complete with an assortment of helix, conch, and other cartilage piercings. But when it comes to the zodiac signs with the most piercings, they have all of the above — and then some.

In fact, if someone were to walk past you with a million piercings, you’d have a pretty good shot at guessing their zodiac sign, says astrologer Stina Garbis. “Different signs are braver than their friends or are more curious,” she tells Bustle. Unlike earth signs, who like to remain more natural, “the zodiac signs with a lot of piercings are willing to express themselves with body modifications,” she says. “Some signs are also trendier while other signs are more edgy — and some signs can be kinky and embrace taboo.”

If someone has any of these traits, their piercing collection will start to extend beyond the common lobe to the lips, eyebrows, belly button, nipples, and beyond. Like the zodiac signs most likely to get tattoos, the folks with lots of piercings are big fans of decorating themselves with jewelry. They love the rush, the experience, and the camaraderie that comes with getting a new piercing, too. Below are the five zodiac signs you’re most likely to spot in a piercing shop, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez/Moment/Getty Images

Aries, a fiery zodiac sign ruled by Mars, loves when their outward appearance tells a story. “When they go through a challenging time in their life, they like to memorialize it with a piercing,” Garbis tells Bustle. An Aries’ ever-growing collection of piercings represents who they are today, as well as who they were five years ago.

Getting pierced also plays directly into this sign’s thrill-seeking side. According to Garbis, an Aries can get addicted to the rush that comes with body modifications. If they’re bored on a Saturday afternoon, they’ll go out and add another piercing to their earring stack — no questions asked.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Shestock/Tetra images/Getty Images

“Cancer is another one that adores piercings,” Garbis says. This water sign enjoys getting pierced to mark big occasions — think a second lobe piercing to celebrate a new job or a fun nose ring o remember a big vacation. Their piercings represent all the things they love and all the places they’ve been.

Cancers are also into the idea of getting pierced with a friend or partner as a bonding activity. If they go with a partner, there might even be a kinky element going on, Garbis says. Hint: This is the sign most likely to have a secret nipple piercing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Peter Carruthers/E+/Getty Images

As an air sign, Libra is always up on the trends. They saw the return of belly button piercings and septum rings coming from a mile away, and of course had already gotten their own years before. If you’re wondering what the next piercing trend might be, ask the Libra in your life.

As Garbis says, Libras are also the type to get a piercing in a “look at me” sort of way. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, they’re very into aesthetics, and that includes the way a lip ring adds to their overall vibe.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

If someone passes you on the street with baby bangs and a million piercings, you can bet they’re a Scorpio. “They love piercings and they love to be extreme with them,” Garbis says. This water sign is drawn to the nostalgia factor of nose rings and eyebrow piercings, so they try to collect them all. They also love to turn their body into a canvas and decorate themselves with jewels and rings.

As a sultry, mysterious sign, a Scorpio might also lean into the sexier side of some piercings. “They may be drawn to piercings that nobody sees until they take off their clothes,” Garbis says. “Piercings may be a sensual thing for them.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Alavinphoto/Moment/Getty Images

Whether it’s a massive ear stack full of baubles or a trendy shark bite piercing on their lip, you can bet an Aquarius will deck themselves out in hoops, studs, and jewels. “This air sign likes to do things a little differently, and might be the type to get an interesting piercing that’s different from anyone else,” Garbis says.

They’re also totally OK with taking piercings out and trying something new. You can see the remnants of eyebrow rings and nose piercings from years gone by, but it all adds to their strong bad bish energy.