These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Move In With Their Partners This Year

Once you’re in a committed relationship with someone, moving in together often feels like a natural next step. It’s hard to ignore the appeal of splitting rent and utility costs, and the convenience of not commuting to spend time with your significant other is certainly a perk. Either way, choosing to cohabitate with a romantic partner is a big deal, but there are a few zodiac signs who have a little extra cosmic support on their side this year when it comes to taking the plunge.

While no one should decide to move in with a partner based on their birthday alone, there are a few planets and parts of a birth chart that can give some astrological insight into when might be a good time to do so. For example, the fourth house of a chart is associated with domestic matters and people’s home lives, while the seventh house rules over partnerships and commitments. Having these areas activated by certain planets can signal shifts in the dynamics of your living situation, or the choice to take the next step in a relationship.

A few planets could influence the choice to move in with a partner, too. While Venus is the planet that rules love and relationships, down-to-business Saturn is the planet of commitments — so it encourages people to make decisions with maturity and bring more seriousness and responsibility to a relationship, especially when it aspects romantic Venus. Meanwhile, Jupiter is the planet of growth and expansion, so it can bring opportunities to deepen relationships and take leaps of faith.

If you think you know what to expect when moving in with your partner and are ready to take things to that next level, seize the moment — especially if you’re one of these three zodiac signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos are meticulous planners and can be quite particular about the little details of their day-to-day lives, so the choice to share a living space with their partner usually requires a lot of careful deliberation. But for the whole year ahead, ultra-responsible Saturn will be activating Virgo’s partnerships zone — so if they’re in a relationship with someone, this could be a good time to consider making a more serious commitment, such as signing a lease together.

Many Virgos will feel ready to take on more shared responsibilities with their partners this year or crave the stability that cohabitation can bring to a relationship. So long as they consider all the practical details of moving in with their significant other and don’t feel like they’re rushing into this major next step, this could be a solid year to make it happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarians are free spirits by nature, and they greatly value their independence. However, if there was ever a time to make a stronger commitment to a romantic partner and give cohabitation a go, this year could be it. Committed Saturn is currently activating Sagittarius’ domestic sector, inspiring them to take on more responsibilities at home and make pragmatic decisions about their living situation. While freedom will always be important to these wild-hearted fire signs, they may feel it’s worth making a few sacrifices to bring a relationship to a more serious level over the coming year.

Additionally, the expansive planet Jupiter is sparkling in Sagittarius’ partnerships zone for the year ahead, bringing more opportunities and depth to their closest relationships. If they choose to move in with a partner this year, Jupiter’s auspicious influence could sprinkle a bit of good luck over the whole process, making it easier to secure a great place and bring plenty of optimistic vibes to this new chapter of their relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home is a sacred place to a sensitive and open-hearted Pisces. But when they’re in a relationship with someone they love, merging lives and cohabitating often feels like a desirable way to facilitate even more closeness. While these dreamy romantics may be prone to rushing into relationship decisions sometimes, having boundary-setting Saturn in their sign right now is helping them make choices more responsibly and look at things through a more practical lens. That’s why the coming year is actually a great time for Pisces to consider moving in with a partner — as they may be less likely to see their relationship through rose-colored glasses, and thus will make more grounded choices.

Additionally, abundant planet Jupiter will be in Pisces’ domestic sector for the whole year ahead, too, bringing big opportunities to level up their home life — and moving in with a significant other could very well be a part of that. Jupiter brings growth and expansion, so signing a lease with a lover could result in having a more spacious home or being able to save money. This transit also brings Pisces good fortune to home-related matters, so luck is on their side if they choose to move forward with this important decision.