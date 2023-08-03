These 3 Signs Are The Pickiest Eaters Of The Zodiac

Would you consider yourself to be a picky eater? More importantly, would the people in your life call you one? It’s not always easy to recognize just how particular our eating habits can be, but if you’re known for being difficult to dine with, it may be time to own up to your reputation. There’s no need to be embarrassed about it, and in fact, it may not even be something you can control. It’s not uncommon for these three zodiac signs to be picky eaters, so if you’ve got a bad rap at the dinner table, this may be why.

IYDK, picky eaters typically rotate through the same lineup of meals and rarely ever venture outside of their tastebud comfort zones to try something new. If that sounds like you, I hate to break it to you, but you’re probably a picky eater. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. After all, knowing what you’re going to get before you’ve even been seated probably helps speed up the ordering process a bit — assuming the restaurant has something you’ll eat, that is. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the zodiac signs most likely to be picky eaters either have really specific needs or struggle to make tough decisions. So the next time someone makes fun of your brunch order, you can blame it on your birth chart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos are extremely particular about everything, so it’s no wonder why Lee calls them the pickiest of all the zodiac signs. “If you take [Virgos] out to eat, be sure to prep your waiter that they may have a complicated order on their hands and if it isn’t correct, it may be sent back. This perfectionist needs everything exact, down to the T,” says the astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Don’t let their spontaneous spirits fool you — when it comes to food, Aries doesn’t mess around. The fire sign knows which foods will keep their energy levels up and which will bring them down, so you can expect them to stick to their go-to meals whenever they go out for dinner.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras are infamously bad decision-makers, so instead of spending hours agonizing over a menu, the air sign tends to play things safe and order something they’re guaranteed to like. This doesn’t bother them, though, because according to Lee, Libras “enjoy eating what they know and are used to.” Hey, whatever works.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator