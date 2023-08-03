These 3 Signs Are The Pickiest Eaters Of The Zodiac

Astrology
Don’t count on them to be adventurous with their choices.
Would you consider yourself to be a picky eater? More importantly, would the people in your life call you one? It’s not always easy to recognize just how particular our eating habits can be, but if you’re known for being difficult to dine with, it may be time to own up to your reputation. There’s no need to be embarrassed about it, and in fact, it may not even be something you can control. It’s not uncommon for these three zodiac signs to be picky eaters, so if you’ve got a bad rap at the dinner table, this may be why.
IYDK, picky eaters typically rotate through the same lineup of meals and rarely ever venture outside of their tastebud comfort zones to try something new. If that sounds like you, I hate to break it to you, but you’re probably a picky eater. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. After all, knowing what you’re going to get before you’ve even been seated probably helps speed up the ordering process a bit — assuming the restaurant has something you’ll eat, that is. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), the zodiac signs most likely to be picky eaters either have really specific needs or struggle to make tough decisions. So the next time someone makes fun of your brunch order, you can blame it on your birth chart.
