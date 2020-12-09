3 Zodiac Signs Pisces Is Most Likely To Marry

The biggest romantic in the zodiac, Pisces would love nothing more than to spend forever with their soulmate. To you, falling in love should feel like a fairytale. Although you're not afraid of putting your whole heart and soul into a relationship, not everyone approaches love the same way. But with some guidance from the stars, you may be able to find that one person who can give you the happily ever after you've always dreamed about. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs Pisces is most likely to marry.

"A Pisces in love is a dreamy romantic," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "They would sacrifice anything for their soulmate. They'll listen with a huge, empathetic heart to all your troubles and do everything in their power to make you feel better. If you’re not feeling good, they’re so psychic that they'll feel it, too. Since foggy Neptune rules them, their ideas about 'boundaries' are blurry at best. So, expect your Pisces mate to crack amazing jokes to turn that frown upside down, as well as offer up unique distractions to escape the reality of life’s foibles."

Unsurprisingly, Pisces has no problem making a lifelong commitment to someone. However, they likely won't be the "driving force" that seals the deal. According to Semos, Pisces can behave like the slippery fish that represents their sign. So they need a practical and grounded partner to balance them out, but it will also allow them to dream and live in their fantasy land. The following three zodiac signs that Pisces is most likely to marry have those traits and more.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) The sensible, sensual, and romantic Taurus will get along really well with Pisces because they share common interests. Just like the fish, bulls have a great appreciation for good food, music, dance, and art. They also like showering their partner with affection, which Pisces will absolutely love. ”Taurus is patient and compassionate, and will be the driving force towards making a commitment official,” Semos says. “In fact, they'll be the more practical one in the pairing, so the relationship can function in the first place.” Pisces will inspire Taurus to dream, while Taurus will help keep Pisces grounded. With Taurus, Pisces will feel like they're in a well-balanced partnership.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Pisces will feel immediately at ease when they first meet Cancer. “As a fellow water sign, Cancer is emotionally simpatico with Pisces,” Semos says. “These two will have a type of ESP with each other, picking up on each other’s feelings and fulfilling needs and wants before they’re even said out loud.” They’ll enjoy a deep, intimate, and emotionally satisfying relationship. Pisces will appreciate how loving, loyal, and attentive Cancer is and will feel like they’ve found someone who truly gets them on a deeper level. With Cancer, Pisces will always feel safe and secure.