Whether you’re meeting a potential new flame for the first time or have been with your partner for as long as you can remember, the pressure to plan the perfect date never really goes away. Unless, of course, you’re one of these four zodiac signs, in which case planning an outing for your beau probably feels like a whole ordeal. Thankfully, though, it comes as second nature to you.

Some people prefer to treat their partners to dinner at a new local restaurant on date night, while others opt for the element of surprise with last-minute concert tickets or a spontaneous weekend getaway. Whatever your dream date looks like, there’s no denying that the best ones are planned with a lot of care and consideration and prove you truly know your significant other inside and out.

Thanks to their loving, sentimental, pleasure-obsessed, and detail-oriented personalities, these four zodiac signs have a special talent for arranging the perfect night out that’ll surely make their partners swoon. So the next time one of these signs offers to take you out, you might want to give them a chance.

Of course, just because your sign didn’t make the list doesn’t mean your romance game is weak — it just means these placements may be receiving a little more help from the universe than you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ruled by the romantic planet Venus, Taureans make for some of the best date planners of the zodiac because they understand pleasure. They know the exact activities, dishes, and surprises that’ll excite their partners, and because they appreciate the finer things in life, they won’t spare any expense, either. Taureans are deeply devoted individuals; if you give them the chance to take you out, they won’t disappoint.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, Cancers don’t pass up any opportunities to spoil their partners. From home-cooked meals to catering to your every need, the water sign never misses a single detail when planning a date. Crabs have a reputation for being nurturing providers, so they want to make sure their other half feels taken care of. And because they tend to lead with their emotions, they might even slip you a hand-written note professing how much they care about you, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos are known for being the most organized, detail-oriented, and meticulous members of the zodiac, so of course they know how to plan the perfect date. Their observant nature helps maidens plan a night full of meaningful memories and serious surprises, and their desire for perfection ensures they’ll knock it out of the park every time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a sign that’s ruled by Venus and controls partnerships, Libras have a lot to offer when it comes to planning dates. You can expect a night out with the cardinal sign to feature an intimate candlelit dinner or a sentimental visit to your favorite spot in town. Despite their knack for romance, though, Libras are also super passionate, which means the real fun doesn’t begin until after you’ve left the restaurant.