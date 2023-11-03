How To Prepare For A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign

After you’ve been on enough first dates, you start to fall into a routine. You know what you’re going to order and what you’re going to wear — and depending on what they ask, you might even have a script of answers at the ready. Not to mention, the way you prep beforehand becomes like second nature, too.
Whether you always get ready with your besties or prefer to make a last-minute shopping run, your zodiac sign might be an indication of how you prepare for a first date. So if you haven’t nailed down your pre-date ritual quite yet, your birth chart might be able to help.
As much as we’d like to pretend they aren’t, first dates can feel like a pretty big deal. If it goes well, you could be telling the story of your first meeting for years to come, which is why you want to do whatever you can to put your best foot forward. The way you get ready can help with presenting as your best self, especially if it works in tandem with your zodiac sign.
According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, signs that are known for being indecisive may ask their friends’ opinions on their date’s Hinge profile to calm their nerves. Those who are ready to commit, on the other hand, might prepare a list of questions to help find what they’re looking for even faster. And if you’re a personable conversationalist, you might choose not to prep at all.
Ahead, Gerdes shares the different ways each zodiac sign prepares for a first date.