How To Prepare For A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign

After you’ve been on enough first dates, you start to fall into a routine. You know what you’re going to order and what you’re going to wear — and depending on what they ask, you might even have a script of answers at the ready. Not to mention, the way you prep beforehand becomes like second nature, too.

Whether you always get ready with your besties or prefer to make a last-minute shopping run, your zodiac sign might be an indication of how you prepare for a first date. So if you haven’t nailed down your pre-date ritual quite yet, your birth chart might be able to help.

As much as we’d like to pretend they aren’t, first dates can feel like a pretty big deal. If it goes well, you could be telling the story of your first meeting for years to come, which is why you want to do whatever you can to put your best foot forward. The way you get ready can help with presenting as your best self, especially if it works in tandem with your zodiac sign.

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, signs that are known for being indecisive may ask their friends’ opinions on their date’s Hinge profile to calm their nerves. Those who are ready to commit, on the other hand, might prepare a list of questions to help find what they’re looking for even faster. And if you’re a personable conversationalist, you might choose not to prep at all.

Ahead, Gerdes shares the different ways each zodiac sign prepares for a first date.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images As a fire sign with a lot of energy, Aries might want to blow off some steam (and nerves) before a first date. According to Gerdes, the best way for the ram to do that is with a workout.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taureans are creatures of habit, which means they probably have their whole first date routine down to a T. Having a regime helps keep the earth sign grounded, and honestly, it sounds like they’ve got it all figured out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Geminis are naturally great communicators and for that reason, they probably won’t spend much time preparing conversation topics ahead of time. “Their date can expect to hear recent topics and curiosities that have piqued their interest,” says Gerdes. “They are the most likely to cover a lot of random trivia and conversational terrain.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) cream_ph/E+/Getty Images According to Gerdes, Cancer will likely prep for a first date by cleaning the house — in case, you know — and if you’re lucky, the water sign may even prepare a homemade treat for you, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) If there’s one thing Leos are gonna do on a first date, it’s look good. “It’s important to Leos to look their best, and this definitely includes their lion’s mane,” Gerdes tells Bustle. “They are most likely to prepare by booking a blowout or having a friend help them get ready before the date.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos aren’t just looking to date — they’re looking for love. To help them decide whether or not they’ve found a potential love match, Gerdes says the earth sign will come equipped with a list of questions that they’ve prepared beforehand. “This helps them not waste their time and energy and leans into their natural organizational talents,” the astrologer says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The always indecisive Libra will ask everyone they know for advice before meeting someone for the first time. Tips on what they should wear, how they should greet their date, and whether or not they should offer to split the bill will likely lead to some questions. Because, after all, the air sign will question everything, per Gerdes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) As a secretive water sign, Scorpios won’t tell anyone they’re seeing someone. They don’t like all the nosey questions that always follow a first date and they don’t want to feel pressured to bring their new flame around their friends and family, either.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Aflo Images/Aflo Images/Getty Images Free-spirited Sagittarians love trying new things, so Gerdes says you can expect the fire sign to prepare for a date by researching all the best new restaurants in town.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) As a regimented and disciplined earth sign, no one knows how to prep for a date better than a Capricorn. “With a hawk eye on their schedule and future plans, it’s likely that Capricorn will prepare their day with precision surrounding the date and give themselves adequate time to get ready,” says Gerdes. “They may even be planning the following date in advance.” Typical sea goat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) filadendron/E+/Getty Images As an eccentric air sign, there are a lot of unforgettable qualities about Aquarians, starting with the way they dress. That’s why Aquas will likely spend hours putting together the perfect outfit for a date, and as one of the best thrift shoppers of the zodiac, they might even stop by their favorite vintage store beforehand.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Spiritual Pisces want to be their best selves on a first date, so they’ll probably spend some time centering themselves to “quell any anxious energy” beforehand. “Indulging with tea, using deep breathing, or listening to music that speaks to their soul are pre-date rituals for Pisces,” says Gerdes.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer