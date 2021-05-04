Both Cancer and Scorpio know how just tough it is to find a partner who truly gets them. Cancers are often criticized for being too emotional and sensitive, while Scorpios have a reputation for being intense and possessive. A relationship between two people with these personality traits doesn’t exactly scream healthy. But, that’s not quite the case when it comes to a Cancer-Scorpio relationship. Cancer and Scorpio’s zodiac compatibility has all the info you need on this pair of Water signs.

“A relationship between watery Cancer and Scorpio is called a trine aspect in astrology,” astrologer Constance Stellas tells Bustle. “This means that two signs are 120 degrees apart [on the zodiac wheel] and in a harmonious flow with each other.”

When signs of the same element get together, it’s typically easy for them to get along as they speak the same language. As Cancer and Scorpio are both water signs, they tend to be sensitive, in tune to their emotions, and empathetic. When it comes to relationships, they both crave the kind of emotional connection that comes from being vulnerable and laying out all of your deeper feelings.

“In the case of Scorpio and Cancerians, their language may be silent but with a deep emotional understanding of each other,” Stellas says. “Too much emotion can get in the way, but if things are tough they can rely on this river of feeling.”

Cancer & Scorpio’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, these two are magnetically drawn towards each other. Cancer is attracted to Scorpio’s depth and strength, while Scorpio appreciates the crab’s sweet and caring nature. For both signs, having a strong emotional bond with their partner is key to having the most satisfying sexual experience. No matter how irresistible they find one another, Cancer and Scorpio may take their time before getting physical.

In bed, both signs are responsive and attentive to their partner’s needs. “Scorpio can be more sexually adventurous than Cancerians, but after some time, both signs will settle into a warm, passionate, give and take,” Stellas says.

One potential issue is Scorpio’s sexual tastes, which can include getting a little rough. Although Cancers are pretty open to exploring their partner’s fantasies, they’re more sensitive than Scorpio, and prefer soft and gentle touches. But if trust is established, Cancer will be might be down for anything.

Cancer & Scorpio’s Emotional Compatibility

Cancer and Scorpio are highly compatible emotionally. According to Stellas, Scorpio has more “extreme” feelings, but doesn’t always express them freely. Cancerians, on the other hand, are much more sentimental — they’re basically the criers of the zodiac.

Cancer and Scorpio are intuitive, and can have the type of relationship where they just know what the other is thinking. When they’re in sync, these two can finish each other’s sentences. Water signs are naturally protective over their feelings since they tend to feel things deeply. But once they open up and trust each other, these two will form a strong bond. Many times, they’ll find each other talking about their dreams and feelings until the early hours of the morning.

One potential challenge might be the way they express their emotions, especially when angry. Scorpios, in particular, have a tendency to get vindictive when they feel they’ve been wronged. If they say something hurtful, it can stay with Cancer for a long time.

Overall, Cancer and Scorpio are a compatible zodiac match. Cancer will always feel safe and protected with Scorpio, and Scorpio will always feel loved and nurtured by Cancer. Despite the typical ups and downs, these two can really go the distance.

Source:

Constance Stellas, astrologer