3 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Libra

Libras may be represented by the scales, but you sure know how to throw people off-balance when you walk into a room. After all, your ruling planet is Venus. So, you’re blessed with beauty, charm, and grace, just like the goddess of love herself. As an air sign, you’re also naturally gifted in the art of verbal seduction. In the bedroom, you're very generous and more than willing to fulfill your partner’s fantasies. Since Libras are all about fairness, you need sexual partners who are just as into giving as they are receiving. As you've likely experienced, that isn't always the case. Fortunately, the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Libra won't disappoint.

"Venusian and coquettish, Libra is the lover of the zodiac," Valerie Mesa, resident astrologer for a Latinx dating app, Chispa, tells Bustle. "This air sign is irresistibly charming and in love with love. Governed by the goddess Aphrodite, Libras feel their best when surrounded by beauty. Since they're blessed with the art of seduction, turning them on won't be as easy as you think. Falling in love with Libra isn’t the problem – it’s getting Libra to fall in love with you!"

For Libras, beauty, culture, poetry, candlelight dinners, mental stimulation, and charming atmospheres are major turn-ons. Mesa says that sex isn't one of the most important things to them in a relationship. But if their partner takes the time to romance them and look good for them, Libra will happily reward them for their efforts. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Libra, according to Mesa.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is from Mars, and Libra is from Venus. Despite being polar opposites in the zodiac, these two will find themselves extremely attracted to each other. According to Mesa, Aries will find Libra’s “Venusian essence” very intriguing. “Aries enjoys the chase, and Libra loves to be desired,” she says. “They’re mirrors of each other and make a beautiful fairytale-like romance.” Libra will show Aries the value of compromise while Aries will teach Libra how to be more fearless and take charge in the bedroom. It’s a nice balance of energy.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Two air signs in bed tend to work well together because they know how to intellectually stimulate each other in a way that leads to some extra spicy times in the bedroom. According to Mesa, Libra and Gemini are a perfect match in bed because they feed off each other’s curiosities. They’re two of the most charming and flirtatious signs in the zodiac. A good conversation that leads to sexy back and forth exchanges is their idea of foreplay. “Both of these air signs have similar desires, especially when it comes to their social life,” she says. “Together, they’ll host charming soirées, mingle with different groups of people, and thrive via eclectic atmospheres.” Mind games are fun.