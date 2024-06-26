These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Spendy For The Rest Of The Year

The long days, pleasant weather, and vacation-friendly vibes of summertime make every extra penny feel like it’s burning a hole in your pocket. An iced matcha here, an impulse-buy bikini there, and a couple of weekend getaways can add up fast — and before you know it, it’ll be time to start holiday shopping, too. But spending your cash wisely isn’t a bad thing. Technically, money is meant to be spent, right? In fact, there are a few zodiac signs who might want to consider treating themselves a bit more extravagantly this year, so long as their bank accounts will allow it.

Regardless of your zodiac sign, there are a few astrological dates to remember over the coming seasons if you want to splurge on something special. As for the summer, logistical planet Mercury is harmonizing with abundant planet Jupiter on July 8, making it a fabulous time to drop some cash on something fun — and to do it in a way that feels well thought out and responsible.

You’ll want to beware of any reckless spending in mid-July, though, as headstrong planet Mars will be colliding with chaos-loving Uranus in Taurus, the sign that rules luxury and indulgence. This could lead to overly impulsive financial decisions, so keep your wallet under lock and key if you start feeling too spendy.

Once fall comes around, look forward to an even luckier cosmic connection involving Mercury, Jupiter, and the sun that’ll sprinkle some magic over the whole middle of October. This cosmic alignment brings a fabulous feeling of abundance to all zodiac signs, so if you’ve been wanting to treat yourself to something, this is a good time.

Saving up cash for life’s necessities should always be a priority over frivolous spending. But when you’re in the position to do so, splurging on the right things can make life even more enjoyable. If they have the luxury, these are the zodiac signs who might want to spend a little extra money this year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Expansive planet Jupiter is spending the rest of the year in your finance sector, so you might find that your cash flow is more abundant than usual right now, and you’ve got a little more wiggle room when it comes to treating yourself to some retail therapy. This is great news for a luxe and pleasure-loving sign like yourself, as there’s nothing Tauruses love more than being able to splurge on something high-quality and special.

This part of your chart also rules over luxury and sensual delights, so if your financial situation permits, this can be an especially fabulous time to drop some cash on lavish self-care treatments or an opulent big-ticket item you’ve had your eye on. You deserve to live the good life, so allow yourself to indulge responsibly over the next few months. Just beware of recklessly blowing funds during mid-July, as you may have the urge to make some wild impulse purchases.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Abundance planet Jupiter is gracing your ninth house of adventure, exploration, and world travel for the rest of the year — so if you can afford to do so, this is a wonderful time for splurging on an international trip or investing in higher education. Vacations or any knowledge-expanding endeavors can be especially rewarding throughout 2024, so allot your extra cash to enriching experiences rather than putting it toward material possessions.

Thanks to strict and serious Saturn being in your chart’s responsibility zone all year, it’ll be easy to remain accountable when it comes to staying on top of your bills and other financial duties — even while treating yourself to some fun summer experiences. Embrace your innate Libran sense of balance to ensure you keep your financial wellness in mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns are known for being one of zodiac signs best at saving money, but what fun is saving if you don’t spend sometimes, too? As a pragmatic and sensible earth sign, you’re not likely to blow your cash on anything irresponsibly. But if you can afford it, this year — especially the late summertime — can be a fabulous time to treat yourself to some fun extras. Luxurious planet Venus will be lighting up the part of your chart related to adventure and world travel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 29, so splurging on a fun and indulgent vacation somewhere exotic could be exactly what you need. Just beware of logistical snags, as Mercury will be retrograde.

The month after that, Venus will grace your career sector, making it easy to impress your colleagues and potentially even sweet-talk yourself into a raise. Additionally, the full moon on August 19 rises in your finance zone, so if you’ve been wanting to invest in something or make a special material purchase, this could be a great time to do so.