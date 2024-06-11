These 3 Zodiac Signs Are About To Have The Happiest Summer

The summer solstice arrives on June 20 this year, so all zodiac signs should be ready to celebrate the magic of this exciting seasonal shift. Summertime is generally thought of as a joyful time of year, thanks to the season’s longer days and the natural mood-boosting qualities of the sunshine. But thanks to some positive astrological influences, a few zodiac signs are practically guaranteed to have a summer of fun.

While many astrological factors can make accessing feelings of happiness a little easier, the jovial planet Jupiter is the most notable celestial body when it comes to bringing good vibes. Jupiter is the planet of optimism, luck, and abundance, so it has a bit of a cosmic Midas touch and can inspire people to think more positively and open their hearts to new experiences. Jupiter is known as the “greater benefic” planet in traditional astrology — a term that refers to its ability to bring forth grand benefits in a way that no other planet can do.

Jupiter entered bubbly and effervescent Gemini on May 25, so through the entirety of summer 2024, this fun-loving planet will be sprinkling blessings on the zodiac’s three air signs. It’ll be lighting up some of the most exciting and joyful parts of their birth charts, promising a summer of happiness, playful vibes, and good cheer.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the three zodiac signs who will have the happiest summer this year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The whole upcoming year is an exciting time for Geminis, thanks to Jupiter lighting up your sign for the first time in over a decade. Summer 2024 is essentially the kick-off to this magical period of growth and good luck, so be ready to have some fun and enjoy the cheerful energy flowing your way. This summer is serving up some major glow-ups for Geminis, so you may find that you’re feeling more confident in yourself and more optimistic about what’s to come. Your personality is more magnetic than ever, and July is a fantastic time to embrace your social butterfly nature and enjoy good times with friends.

The new moon in Leo on August 4 is another exciting moment for your social life, so get some thrilling plans on your calendar. In addition to having go-big-or-go-home Jupiter on your team all summer, heart-eyed planet Venus will start transiting through the most playful and passionate area of your chart by late August, bringing you loads of creative inspiration and romantic prospects throughout the last stretch of summer.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This summer will be an exciting one for you, Libra, as Jupiter will spend the entirety of the season in your worldly ninth house of adventure. This bodes very well for anything related to travel, so it’s a fantastic time to plan a special summer getaway or splurge on a party-hardy vacation with your friends. You’ll be feeling generally optimistic and open-minded, so you may also be inclined to try new things or take a leap of faith toward something especially thrilling. The sky is the limit this summer, so think positively and expand your horizons.

Additionally, your ruling planet Venus will be in your sign throughout the last month of summer, giving you even more charm and sprinkling sweetness over everything you touch. It’s the perfect time to seek some summer love or give yourself a glam makeover. Just before the autumn equinox hits, optimistic Jupiter will beautifully harmonize with pleasure-loving Venus in your sign, boosting your happiness levels and putting a magical cherry on top of an already amazing summer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Lucky Jupiter will be in your fun and flirty fifth house all summer long, Aquarius, so expect to make happiness and playfulness your number one priority over the coming months. You’ll find it easy to maximize your leisure time and pour more energy into the things that truly bring you joy and fulfillment — whether that means working on a passion project, pursuing a creative endeavor, picking up a new hobby, or spicing up your sex life. Inspiration is flowing and so is romance, so indulge your heart’s desires and enjoy the good vibes that are coming your way.

Look forward to an added boost of cheer and excitement during the last month of summer, as an energizing full moon in your sign rises on August 19, giving you a chance to shed old skins and embrace a more lighthearted vibe. Soon after, lover planet Venus starts lighting up your chart’s adventure zone, inspiring you to branch out and experiment with some fun new things in your love life.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.