These 3 Zodiac Signs Wake Up Remembering The Weirdest Dreams

When most people wake up from an unusually weird dream, they may feel compelled to try and understand what could’ve possibly inspired their subconscious to go there. Maybe it was that movie they watched before bed, or perhaps they accidentally grabbed a caffeinated teabag when they meant to brew a batch of Sleepytime. But for these three zodiac signs, weird dreams are so common that they probably don’t even try to make sense of them anymore.

Believe it or not, your sun sign has more influence over your REM cycles than you might think. Not only can it affect how much or how little sleep you get every night, but your sign may also impact your subconscious and the images you see at night while you catch some Zs. Of course, there’s no real way to determine whether or not this is actually true — most dreams don’t make much sense to begin with, and your definition of a weird dream may not match the next person’s. However according to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), these signs have a higher susceptibility to weird dreams than others because their ruling planets are all associated with imaginative, spiritual, or creative personalities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As one of the most eccentric signs of the zodiac, it’s only fitting to see Aquarians topping this list. “Being ruled by Uranus allows the unpredictable imagination of an Aquarius to create with no bounds; no one else could even fathom the dreamscape of an Aquarian,” says Lee. “An Aquarian mind is constantly churning, even while sleeping. This non-traditional visionary is full of weird dreams.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle They may be known as the most dreamy zodiac sign of them all, but Pisces dreams aren’t always filled with picturesque scenes and happy endings. “Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and creativity, so you can only imagine the crazy things happening during a Piscean dream,” the expert explains. “On the flip side, Neptune also governs illusion and escapism, which is why Pisces enjoys escaping reality. Being the emotional water sign they are, Pisces also feels a deeper connection with their dreams. Almost as if it is their reality.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarians are always dreaming of their next adventure — and a lot of other things, too. Lee shares that Sags can thank the ruling planet Jupiter, the planet of luck, wisdom, and spirituality, for their “vast” minds and the dreams that fill them. That said, the mutable sign isn’t as preoccupied with remembering the outrageous details of their dreams as others may be.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator