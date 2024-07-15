Dinner or drinks? Heels or flats? To text or not to text? Even the most casual stages of dating can bring up a lot of questions, and you’re not always going to feel like you have the right answers. That’s why it’s so important to be able to seek advice from the people close to you. However, just because someone is willing to offer a listening ear and some heartfelt feedback doesn’t mean their advice is worth following, even when it’s shared with the best intentions. In fact, there are a few well-meaning zodiac signs whose opinions on dating may not be the best to put into practice.

Dating advice is totally subjective, so one person’s golden nugget of dating wisdom could be a red flag move by someone else. And every member of the zodiac has the potential to have both deep insights and some subpar suggestions for navigating love and romance. For example, the passion-fueled fire signs aren’t afraid to stir up drama, but your chatty air sign friends may overanalyze the social dynamics at play. Earth signs can sometimes be so practical that they forget about the whimsical nature of romance, while water signs can easily get swept up in emotions, which can color the guidance they give.

Every sign has its strengths and weaknesses when it comes to dating advice, and you can’t know whether or not someone’s going to have helpful insights based on their sun sign alone. That’s because everyone has a much more complex birth chart that shapes their unique personality and point of view, so there’s no need to cross someone off your love life support list based on their birthday. However, there are a couple of zodiac signs whose dating advice could be a little off the mark, so you may want to take a moment to consider things on your own before putting their ideas into practice.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Here’s the thing about Aries: They’re going to do whatever they want to do, whenever they want to. And if you’re as impulsive, headstrong, and fearless as they are when it comes to dating, their advice might work well for you. Just remember that these fire signs might be a little reckless in how they respond to your romantic quandaries. Aries are perfectly comfortable making split-second decisions and acting on whatever feelings they’re having at the moment, even if they’re fleeting. Aries are ruled by the fierce planet Mars, which means they can be hot-headed and a little rash in their decision-making. You may want to acknowledge that if you’re taking their input to heart.

If you’re looking to mix things up and inject a little more spice into your situation, these fun-loving fire signs will be a great source of guidance — as they know how to make things exciting and act on their passions. However, if you’re not feeling very racy or daring, you might be better off seeking counsel from someone with a less devil-may-care approach.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have so many gifts as friends. For example, they excel at making their loved ones feel safe, appreciated, and emotionally supported — and this makes them great people to lean on if you’re looking for some comfort and need to be reminded just how cared about you are. However, when it comes to playing the field, a Cancer’s advice may not be your best bet, although they’ll certainly mean well.

Cancers are highly sensitive, so their personal feelings and experiences can easily cloud their point of view when advising others. It can be difficult for them to separate their own emotional experiences or past heartaches from the situation at hand, even if the circumstances are different, so keep that in mind if you feel like their perspective is a little biased.