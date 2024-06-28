One Zodiac Sign Is More Emotionally Intelligent Than The Rest

Just as everyone has unique strengths and weaknesses, people are also gifted with different forms of intelligence. Arguably, one of the most important intelligence types is emotional intelligence (also referred to as EI or EQ), as this set of skills is especially integral to understanding yourself and maintaining strong interpersonal relationships with others. Psychology Today defines emotional intelligence as having the capacity to “identify and manage one’s own emotions, as well as the emotions of others,” and qualities associated with having a high EQ include being self-aware, empathetic, and emotionally regulated. These traits may come more naturally to some people than others, but could your zodiac sign affect your emotional intelligence levels?

In astrology, the element of water is associated with all things emotional in nature, so the zodiac’s three water-ruled signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — are usually very sensitive and in tune with the power of feelings. That’s why they may be more likely to have a higher level of emotional intelligence than some other signs.

Cancers are incredibly compassionate because they’re ruled by the sentimental moon. Meanwhile, complex Scorpios feel their emotions deeply and intensely, and they can read other people with their cosmic X-ray vision. However, the mutable water sign Pisces seems gifted with the highest levels of emotional intelligence. Pisces people relate to the world through their emotions, and thanks to their status as mutable signs, they’re also very adaptable and resilient when it comes to rolling with other people’s feelings. As the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, they also possess a sort of transcendental wisdom that allows them to connect with their inner world (and other peoples’) easily.

Anyone can work to enhance their emotional intelligence, so just because certain qualities may not come naturally to someone doesn’t mean they can’t be developed. However, there are some people who innately embody these traits — and if you’re born between Feb. 19 and March 20, you might be in the high EQ club without even trying. Here’s why Pisces may very well be the most emotionally intelligent zodiac sign.

Their Empathy Runs Deep

Pisces are represented by the cosmic fish in astrology, so they’re the only creatures of the zodiac submerged in the ocean on a full-time basis. This rings true on a symbolic level, as Pisces are almost always fully submerged in the world of their feelings, too. They are incredibly sensitive to even subtle shifts in energy, so they can pick up on how other people are feeling — which contributes to their powerful sense of empathy. Because they’re very in touch with their own emotions, it’s easy for them to show up with care, compassion, and concern when they see someone else who is deep in their feelings.

They’ve Got Innate Emotional Wisdom

As water signs, Pisces lead with their emotions. But additionally, they are also one of only two signs of the zodiac traditionally ruled by the wise and knowledge-seeking planet Jupiter. This philosophical and sagacious planetary influence with their watery emotional awareness blesses Pisces with a unique ability to identify and process emotions in a high-minded and open-hearted way. Pisces fully accept that they can’t control the feelings of others — they simply do their best to understand and respond to them with maturity and openness.

They’re Thoughtful Of Others’ Feelings

Being emotionally intelligent goes beyond the ability to identify, process, and manage your own feelings. It’s also about how you use this awareness to make your interactions with others more harmonious. And for Pisces, being thoughtful toward people comes naturally. In Pisces’ solar chart, the partnership zone is ruled by the detail-oriented and meticulous sign of Virgo, which gives these water signs a particularly observant and attentive nature in interpersonal relationships. Pisces are generally very comfortable talking about their feelings, too, which can make people feel safer sharing their sentiments — leading to stronger communication and more understanding.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.