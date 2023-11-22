Even if you’re not a CEO, that doesn’t mean you don’t put in long hours at the office or make the impossible happen for your demanding boss every week (looking at you, Andy Sachs). You’ve also probably also had to sacrifice parts of your personal life to keep up with your job, canceling after-work dinner plans and party invitations left and right.
Knowing when to step away from your laptop is a challenge for everyone, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is just not something you’re capable of.
Much like how there are signs who manage their careers and personal affairs with ease, there are placements who almost always choose work over friends, family, and partners, even when they promise they won’t flake at the last minute this time.
It’s not their fault their jobs control their lives — these signs are ruled by disciplined planets like Mercury and Saturn, so their dedicated spirits are extremely difficult to ignore. They find hard work deeply rewarding, which is why they have an innate desire to go above and beyond with everything they do and refuse to settle for anything less than perfect.
Unfortunately, this approach tends to come at the expense of their loved ones more often than not. So if you have a bestie who always chooses working late over a girl’s night out, they may be one of these signs.