Even if you’re not a CEO, that doesn’t mean you don’t put in long hours at the office or make the impossible happen for your demanding boss every week (looking at you, Andy Sachs). You’ve also probably also had to sacrifice parts of your personal life to keep up with your job, canceling after-work dinner plans and party invitations left and right.

Knowing when to step away from your laptop is a challenge for everyone, but if you’re one of these three zodiac signs, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is just not something you’re capable of.

Much like how there are signs who manage their careers and personal affairs with ease, there are placements who almost always choose work over friends, family, and partners, even when they promise they won’t flake at the last minute this time.

It’s not their fault their jobs control their lives — these signs are ruled by disciplined planets like Mercury and Saturn, so their dedicated spirits are extremely difficult to ignore. They find hard work deeply rewarding, which is why they have an innate desire to go above and beyond with everything they do and refuse to settle for anything less than perfect.

Unfortunately, this approach tends to come at the expense of their loved ones more often than not. So if you have a bestie who always chooses working late over a girl’s night out, they may be one of these signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ruled by the detail-oriented planet of Mercury, Virgos are incapable of walking away from an unfinished project. As natural-born perfectionists, maidens tend to skip dinner plans and happy hours to complete what they started. They’ll work all night if they need to because that’s just what a determined earth sign does.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Often considered to be the most hardworking zodiac sign, it should come as no surprise to see Capricorn on this list. Caps are ruled by the strict planet of Saturn, which imbues the earth sign with a strong sense of discipline and responsibility. It’s qualities like these that make sea goats such great employees and the reason why they have little to no work-life balance. Capricorns know that to reach their goals, they have to put in the effort. And if that means having no personal life outside of the office for a few years while they work their way up the ranks, then so be it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle A sign as creative as Aquarius is bound to produce some entrepreneurs, and you can’t run a business without giving it everything you’ve got. If they don’t own the company, they’re likely a high-ranking team member who secured their spot with their strong work ethic and impressive out-of-the-box thinking. Or, as the philanthropists of the zodiac, Aquas may also help provide humanitarian aid to people in need. No matter what they do, there’s no denying these careers require 24/7 round-the-clock attention, and this sign is more than happy to work overtime to get the job done. Water bearers are traditionally ruled by Saturn, after all.