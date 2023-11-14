While some zodiac signs use a Sharpie to write their plans on a giant wall calendar, practically etching them in stone, others tend to be a little, well, flakier when it comes to meeting up. It doesn’t matter if you planned to grab coffee or attend a concert — the chances that they’ll bail are always high.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs that cancel plans at the last minute don’t have much in common on paper, but that makes sense when you consider the wide range of reasons why people wriggle out of obligations.

Some folks cancel plans at the last second because they simply can’t imagine leaving the house. (Looking at your, earth signs.) Others bail because they forget that they agreed to meet up, while the rest desperately want to hang out but simply can’t find the extroverted energy. Once they send a text that says they can’t go, they practically melt with relief.

Of course, it isn’t great to cancel plans, but when you realize that these tendencies are practically woven into the fabric of certain members of the zodiac, it becomes a tiny bit easier to forgive them. Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs most likely to cancel on you at the last second.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, Taurus is a homebody through and through. If they’re in a bad mood — or even if they’re just feeling extra cozy — this sign will have no problem canceling at the last minute in favor of staying in.

Taurus is also a fixed sign represented by the bull, so they can be incredibly stubborn, says Garbis. While they might be excited about plans as they’re being made, they’ll ultimately do exactly what they want to do when the time comes.

This is especially true if the get-together doesn’t match their current craving. If you planned to meet up for sushi but they’re feeling pizza, they’ll send a quick text to cancel and then happily order a Margherita with extra cheese for delivery.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

“Gemini makes lots of plans but will either cancel at the last second or just plain flake,” Garbis says. As a mutable air sign, they love the idea of going out, but it’s super common for them to either double-book themselves, change their mind — or straight-up forget.

“You’ll think they’re on their way and then they just won’t show up and will call you a week later with some explanation about why they couldn’t go,” she says. If you have a friend who’s a Gemini, this is something you get used to.

This sign also loves to follow their current whim, and that makes them more prone to canceling. Even if you follow up a million times, a Gemini could still bail at the last second simply because they saw a sign for an art show on their way to meet you and decided to do that instead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Sometimes a Scorpio knows that they’re going to cancel a plan as it’s being made, but according to Garbis, they still won’t let you know until the very last second.

This water sign wants to make everyone happy, so they’ll say yes to a coffee date or a party, even when they know they don’t have the bandwidth to go. They have a hard time saying no, so they agree and then secretly hope that they’ll be able to make it work.

When the day of the event arrives, a Scorpio will double and triple check in with themselves about how they’re feeling. If they’re too tired or not in the right mood, they’ll (very guiltily) send a text to cancel — along with a million promises to make it up to you soon.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer