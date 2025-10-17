October's New Moon Will Be Chill For 2 Zodiac Signs

The last full day of Libra season is on Oct. 21, but it’s bringing one of the most powerful cosmic moments of the whole month, which is a refreshing new moon in Libra. Sometimes the universe saves the best for last! This lunation finds the sun and moon together in this charming and harmony-loving air sign’s territory, allowing everyone to steady their minds, hearts, and footing as they embark on the darker months of the year. While it’ll certainly come with some challenges, the zodiac signs least affected by the Oct. 21 new moon will be able to enjoy every moment of it.

Libra season kicked off alongside the autumnal equinox back on Sept. 22, and since then, its equality-seeking energy has been attempting to balance the metaphorical scales in everyone’s life. Having the sun in this diplomatic and socially-savvy air sign has encouraged people to smooth out disagreements, generate more synergy in their relationships, and generally curate a more harmonious and aligned way of being. Now, with the moon joining up with the sun for October’s new moon, it’s time to take all that you’ve learned and accomplished over this past month and use it to lay out the framework for something entirely new.

This new moon isn’t all fun and games, as it’s locked in a powerful series of squares and oppositions involving growth-oriented Jupiter, wounded-healer Chiron, and control-freak Pluto. Collectively, this alignment pushes people to step up their game and be willing to rock the boat if it means advocating for what’s fair — both to themselves and others. True balance comes as a result of righting wrongs and fighting for justice, so don’t be so afraid of conflict that you wind up grinning and bearing unequal circumstances.

Thankfully, there’s some serious cosmic motivation to be found that’ll get you through. At the time of the new moon, logistics-loving Mercury and go-getter Mars will be in a tight conjunction with one another in the strategic and stealthy sign of Scorpio, giving you the gusto you need to make a master plan and start executing it. Mercury and Mars are being supported by both expansive Jupiter and hardworking Saturn, so use this powerhouse energy to overcome your fears and launch your goals into reality.

For some zodiac signs, the growth that comes along with this lunation might be uncomfortable. But for a couple of lucky fire signs, they’ll likely sail right through any drama. These are the signs that will have an easier time with the new moon on Oct. 21.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve got a lot to say, but have you truly found your voice yet? This new moon is inspiring you to do just that. It’s time to start speaking up about what’s right and becoming a stronger advocate — whether that means fighting to make things more fair for others or simply standing up for your own needs. It’s easy to stay quiet in favor of keeping the peace, but you’ll only be able to ignore the ugly truths beneath a sparkly facade for so long. It’s always challenging to risk ruffling people’s feathers by getting loud and proud about your own opinions, but trust that you’re standing on a solid enough foundation to support a little shake-up. Channel your passion into self-expression and tell the world exactly how you feel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Libra season has been lighting up your social life, bringing new like-minded connections and showing you the important role you play within the collective. And under this new moon, it’s time to make sure you’re living up to your potential and interacting with the world in a way that serves your higher growth. Your point of view is a meaningful one, and sharing your perspective can help others expand their minds, too. On the flip side, exposing yourself to people who challenge your paradigms can help you refine your beliefs and become an even truer version of yourself. Try finding camaraderie in unusual places. You might be surprised by the way the world can turn from black and white to technicolor.

For more, check out your tarot reading.