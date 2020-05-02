Lockdown has brought a whole new meaning to long distance relationships. If your S.O. lives further than your front door, they might as well be on the other side of the world right now. There's still no indication of when lockdown will end, and the prospect of not seeing each other for months can be pretty daunting.

However, according to relationship expert and CEO of The Love Collective Global, Sarah Louise Ryan, it can work. "To keep the relationship happy, healthy, and thriving [when you're not together], it’s important to establish a routine of contact that is consistent, but not constant," she says. "If you’re texting all day, then you might run out of important points of conversation when it comes to catching up on a video date later. The air of mystery that provokes excitement may become lost if we feel the need to connect within our couples too much."

With this is mind, ring-fence some time for your relationship, in the same way as if you were seeing each other face to face. Cook and eat together, play games, or watch TV – rather than just jumping on a call, when one of you absorbed in the Playstation and the other is scrolling Instagram, because you're Whatsapp'd out. It doesn't have to be non-stop chat, but it's worth dedicating some quality time to being in each others virtual presence.