When it comes to threesomes, there's the camp that wants to keep it as a fantasy, those who have it on their sexual bucket list, and others who have them on a regular basis. It's those in the latter two groups that either know what sex toys are best for a threesome or probably should know what are best for a threesome. Because sex toys really enhance a sexual experience, no matter if it's casual or with a long-term partner, it only makes sense that they'd definitely come in handy in a threesome, too. More may be the merrier, but it does involve extra work.

But even before we get to which toys are best for a threesome, the threesome chat needs to be had. Especially if you're in a relationship.

"When approaching the subject of a threesome, I advise my clients to be absolutely sure of their intention," Lia Holmgren, sex expert and relationship coach, tells Bustle. "When a couple who is adding a third intimate partner, one individual shouldn’t feel pressured or like they’re only doing this for their partner. Both partners in a couple should be excited for a threesome. If one partner is uncomfortable or only wants to participate to please their partner, the couple shouldn’t proceed."

Once expectations and boundaries have been discussed, it's time to get down to business. Here are 10 sex toys for threesomes — no matter what the threesome combination happens to be.

1. b-Vibe Trio Plug Trio Plug $140 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe When it comes to threesomes where one person has a vulva and two have penises, it's important to remember that the prostate wants some love. So with two prostates on the menu, that means two helpings of prostate love. "Explore some prostate pleasures... or use this stimulating anal plug to better prepare yourself for the night's double pleasures," Daniel Saynt, founder of The New Society for Wellness (NSFW), a sex-positive members-only club that hosts sex education workshops, tells Bustle. "Make sure to sanitize if you plan to share to ensure your playtime is safe."

2. Maude Organic Shine Lubricant Maude Organic Shine Lubricant $25 | Maude Buy on Maude Although Saynt points out that lube is essential when entertaining a threesome with two people who have penises, don't be shy about using lube with any and all threesomes and sex acts. Never forget: wetter is better. "I like Maude's Organic because it's made with aloe vera, making it a natural moisturizer," Saynt says. "Apply regularly and enjoy the benefits of aloes healing properties for quick recovery."

3. Tenga Egg Variety Pack Tenga Egg Variety Pack $39 | TENGA Buy on TENGA If you find yourself in a threesome that involves three penises, then the Tenga egg variety pack (which are essentially masturbators) is a great option. "The various textures will add some excitement to the night," Saynt says. "And there are enough to share with all the [penises] in your life." Two eggs per penis!

4. Motorbunny Buck Motorbunny Buck $1,549 | Motorbunny Buy on Motorbunny Although intimidating at first, a threesome with two vaginas and one penis, requires something that's going to keep everyone feeling involved. "The new Motorbunny Buck is the first riding saddle with thrusting action," Saynt says. "Perfect for the moments when one of your partners need a little more attention. Plus, it connects to your phone allowing one of your partners to control the action." Basically, this toy gives everyone a hands-on experience.

5. Leather Bed Restraint Kit Leather Bed Restraint $90 | Extreme Restraints Buy on Extreme Restraints If your two vulva and one penis threesome is meant to be more focused on the penis in the equation, then tie that person up and go for it. "Great for a scene where the single [person with a penis] might be the center of attention," Saynt says. "Tie the [person] down and share [them] with your [other] partner. The restraints allow you to control more of the action and enjoy the night at your own pace." Because restraining gets into BDSM territory, it's important to talk about boundaries before delving into this one.

6. LoveHoney Double Delight LoveHoney Double Delight $49.99 | Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney With a threesome involving three vulvas and vaginas, there needs to be a lot of pleasing going on. "If you're looking for insertion play, consider a strap-on from LoveHoney," Saynt says. "They have a bunch to choose from. But I've heard the best response from dual insertable [toys] like the Double Delight. It adjusts to fit both you and your partners [with vaginas]." And because the majority of people with a clitoris need clitoral stimulation to climax, if penetration isn't working for everyone in regards to orgasm, don't be afraid to toss in a vibrator — or two or three.

7. Dame Products' Pillo Pillo $95 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Products If you're making a whole night of this threesome, you need to be comfortable in every sex position that comes your way. "The Dame Pillo is a perfect tool for getting your angles just right," Saynt says. "Whether you're attempting your first double penetration or need more leverage for strap-on play, the Pillo is a soft, yet a firm friend for the night."

8. Womanizer DUO Womanizer DUO $219 | Womanizer Buy on Womanizer While a threesome with one penis and two vulvas doesn't require as much attention to clitorises as a three-vulva combo, there's still two in the mix that need stimulation. "The Womanizer DUO Rabbit vibrator is a dual stimulation vibrator with clitoral suction that will satisfy any needs during a penis-vulva-vulva threesome," Saynt says. "It's a great toy to have on hand if the [person with a penis] is spent and you want to play solo with your [vagina owning] companion." As a toy that feels similar to oral sex, there's that extra bonus in there if mouths have gotten tired of performing.

9. Twenty One Vibrating Diamond Twenty One Vibrating Diamond $49.95 | Bijoux Indiscrets For any threesome that involve a clitoris, Melissa Vitale, a public relations manager who works with sex-positive clients, tells Bustle that Bijoux Indiscrets' Vibrating Diamond is a must to add to the equation. (Vitale has not represented Bijoux Indescrets.) "This powerful little vibe looks like an elegant home accessory so it’s perfect to strategically place in your space so you always have a pleasure powerhouse 'just lying around' when the mood strikes," Vitale says. "It’s chic enough to not scare anyone and stylish enough to impress whoever your bed partners are."

10. Dame Products' Fin Dame Products Fin $75 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Products "Fin is great for any situation," Saynt says. "It slips onto your fingers and allows for great stimulation play. Used as an insertable, it allows your partner to apply pulsing vibrations to your inner walls. It's a powerful little vibrator in a stylish package which encourages you to use your hands." As someone whose favorite toy to use with partner is Fin, I can attest to its versatility and the fact that it satisfies everyone, no matter their genitals.