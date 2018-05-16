When we think "fantasy," we usually think big: enormous castles besieged by large dragons, sweeping, multi-generational epics about kingdoms and queendoms, and hefty, hardcover book series that seem to go on forever. Fantasy fiction tends to work well on a large scale, with plenty of room for world-building and grand adventures. But when a fantasy short story is done well, it's done really well. Fantasy stories only have so much space to create entire universes and systems of magic, and then deliver a satisfying conclusion. So fantasy writers working with low word counts have to be all the more creative about their imaginary worlds. Here are some of the best fantasy stories that you can read online, for free, right now.

Of course, when it comes to fantasy, it's not all dragons and hobbits and games of thrones. These fantasy tales run the gamut. Here you'll find stories about werewolves' daughters going to finishing school, scenes of magic on the wintry Boston transit system, and at least one guide to the ogres of East Africa. And all of these short stories can be read on a lunch break or while crammed onto the commuter train, to add just a little more magic to your day:

"St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves" by Karen Russell "St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves" is more or less a classic of short-form fantasy by now: the story follows a pack of children, born to werewolf parents (their condition skips a generation), who are forced to attend a "civilizing" finishing school. But of course, making wolf girls into productive members of society won't be as easy as all that...

"The City Born Great" by N.K. Jemisin N.K. Jemisin creates strange and beautiful cities in her fantasy novels. But in "The City Born Great," she re-creates a city you may have heard of before: New York. In this inventive tale, New York has grown old enough that it is time for it to be "born," but only if one reluctant midwife can keep its ancient enemies at bay.

"The Truth Is a Cave in the Black Mountains" by Neil Gaiman You can hardly talk about fantasy short stories without talking about Neil Gaiman. "The Truth is a Cave in the Black Mountains" is classic Gaiman from start to finish: a dark journey to find a terrible truth, with plenty of magic and ancient myth along the way.

"As Good As New" by Charlie Jane Anders The "three wishes" is a trope as old as fantasy itself. In "As Good as New", Charlie Jane Anders puts a new spin on the whole genie-in-the-bottle thing with this wholly original story, set after the end of the world. When you're the last human on earth, after all, you have to be careful with what you wish for.

"The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas" by Ursula Le Guin "The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas" exists somewhere between fantasy and speculative fiction. Without spoiling too much, it's a lovely, horrifying story that builds a utopian city of dreams and then asks us to consider the hidden costs of a "perfect" world. Who suffers so that others can live out their fantasies?

"One True Love" by Malinda Lo Princes and princesses and true love are all staples of the high fantasy genre. In "One True Love," a little princess is born in the midst of tragedy. Even worse, a prophecy at her birth foretells that if she ever finds her elusive "one true love," it shall be the downfall of the king. And if you've ever read a princess story before, you already know that prophecies are not so easily prevented.

'The Snow Train' by Ken Liu "The Snow Train" is a departure from kings and princesses in far away realms. And by that I mean, it's set in Boston. A story about snow and magical transit systems (and a little bit about the American Dream), The Snow Train takes one young boy from his foster home to a very surreal train ride.

'Ogres of East Africa' by Sofia Samatar If you like ogres, inventive storytelling formats, or the brilliant mind of Sofia Samatar, then you're going to want to drop everything and read "Ogres of East Africa". It's a story told through an ogre cataloger's notes, and it's sheer creative genius. As the author learns more about the lives of ogres, we gradually learn about his own life, too.

'The Smallest Dragonboy' by Anne McCaffrey If you don't automatically want to read a story entitled "The Smallest Dragonboy", then I just don't know what to tell you. Anne McCaffrey is the undisputed queen of kid-and-dragon fiction (sorry, George R.R. Martin), and this is a delightful short installment of her fantasy/sci-fi series set on the dragon-filled planet of Pern.

'Seasons of Glass and Iron' by Amal El–Mohtar Some of the best fantasy takes old fairy tales and gives them a fresh twist. "Seasons of Glass and Iron" is exactly that: Tabitha and Amira are both trapped in different tales. Tabitha must march around the world until she wears out seven pairs of iron shoes, and Amira sits atop a glass mountain, waiting for her prince. But when Tabitha accidentally climbs Amira's mountain, both stories go flying off the rails.