The moment you and your partner decide to get married is a happy one, whether you had an elaborate proposal or simply looked at each other and said, "yep, that's the one." But after the initial excitement dies down a bit, the whirlwind of planning begins. If the two of you want to go the traditional route and stick to a church or a courthouse, that's great. But if you're looking for something a little more out of the ordinary, there are plenty of options for every personality and every budget. These places you didn't know you could get married range from fast food restaurants to museums to haunted hotels, so there really is something for everybody.

Technically, you can get married wherever you can find a place to stand with both your partner and whoever is licensed to officiate the wedding, but if you want to include some friends and family, it's probably best to find a location that's actually prepared to host weddings so that you are sure to have access to bathrooms and food (plus plenty of room to dance, if you're into that).

Whether you decide to tie the knot surrounded by pandas at the zoo or say "I do" illuminated by the stadium lights at your hometown baseball park, here are some quirky options to check out.

1. The Aquarium Elis Blanca/Shutterstock There's something so beautiful and calming about watching manatees float through the water, and if you're looking for an unconventional place to get married, the aquarium is one option that isn't fishy at all. At the Georgia Aquarium, for instance, you can say "I do" surrounded on all sides by swimming sea creatures. But if you want to literally go under the water for your nuptuals, check out Captain Slate in Key West to complete your whole ceremony in snorkel gear for only $400.

2. A Baseball Stadium DisobeyArt/Shutterstock You've definitely hit a home run in terms of finding the partner who you want to spend the rest of your life with, but if the two of you can imagine nothing more magical than a summer night under the stadium lights with hotdogs and peanuts to munch on, look into getting married at a baseball stadium. If you're a Red Sox fan you can get married at Fenway Park, but other stadiums also offer this option, so here's to hoping that you can tie the knot where your favorite team plays.

3. A Haunted Hotel RawPixel/Shutterstock Some couples are a little more into the creepy than the crepe, which makes The Stanley Hotel (the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining) is a great option to buck the traditional and lean into spooky lore. No worries if you're including any kids on the guest list — the location can be as low-key and family-friendly as you'd like.

4. A Museum Africa Studio/Shutterstock Did you and your partner bond over Rembrandt or swoon over Michelle Obama's official portrait? If so, tie the knot surrounded by art and get married at the National Portrait Gallery. If DC is a trek for you, check out galleries in your area, because many museums offer double as wedding venues.

5. A Bowling Alley Mavo/Shutterstock If tying the knot somewhere unique is right up your alley, pin all of your wedding hopes on a bowling alley. Get married at one location from the Pinstripes bowling alley chain or contact your local bowling alley to see if you can rent out the place for the night. Lean all the way into the theme by marching down a lane instead of an aisle, or keep things a bit more classic and hold the main ceremony in an adjoining event space. Either way, the unconventional choice is certainly not going to be spare in terms of fun.

6. The Library IVASHstudio/Shutterstock Spouses-to-be who love nothing more than discussing the finer points of Toni Morrison or Mary Oliver will be at a loss for words when you find out you can usher in this new chapter of your lives surrounded by books. You can get married at New York Public Library, but if you live in another state and don't want to make the journey, a number of other libraries also offer the service, so just check what's available in your area. It's sure to be a happy ending.

7. A Theme Park Cookie Studio/Shutterstock Your love might make your stomach feel like you're about to descend from the peak of a roller coaster, but if the two of you are huge fans of actual roller coasters, look into getting married at a theme park. Busch Gardens, for example, features a number of spaces where you can say "I do" while overlooking the park. Other possibilities include Knott's Berry Farm, Disneyland, and more.

8. The Zoo Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Do you and your spouse-to-be swoon over just about any furry, scaly, or rough animal you see? Getting married at the zoo surrounded by animals from every part of the world could be a great way to incorporate living creatures into your wedding in a non-chaotic way. Head over to the Maryland Zoo, or call up the zoo nearest you to see what options you have for holding the big day in the midst of lions and tigers and bears (oh my)!

9. Taco Bell Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honestly, what can be more romantic than tying the knot surrounding by Crunchwrap Supremes and Quesaritos? If that sounds like literal heaven, you'll be glad to learn that it's literally possible. Get married at Taco Bell with a sauce packet bouquet in your hand and a Cinnabon Delights cake to smear on your partner's face. It looks like the only location that's offering this spicy package is the Las Vegas location, but here's to hoping the trend spreads nationwide soon.

10. An Airbnb Mavo/Shutterstock Sometimes you just want to keep things low-key and use an informal event space, but don't want the stress of hosting your wedding in your own backyard. One easy solution is searching for Airbnb properties that are available during your dates. To make sure that no conflicts will arrive with your host, be sure to check off “suitable for events" under the amenities column before booking, and fill them in as to what will be taking place.