11 Ways Your Brain Changes When You Don't Treat Your Anxiety

While we all feel anxious from time to time, how anxiety changes the brain can be pretty profound and surprising. From laying down new neural pathways, to inciting unhealthy coping responses, there are quite a few surprising ways unchecked anxiety can begin to leave its mark on your mind, body, and even your personality.

That's because "our bodies [and] minds are designed to deal with short-term threats," Dr. Steve Levine, board certified psychiatrist and founder and CEO of Actify Neurotherapies, tells Bustle. "When chronically stressed by anxiety, our protective mechanisms turn against us and result in damage, including to important brain communication circuits." While it's not a change you can see, obviously, you might feel these changes in the form of increased anxiety, or other mental health issues — such as depression.

There is good news, though. "Fortunately, healthy activities like exercise or treatment in the form of talk therapy or medications can reverse some of these changes and restore a healthy balance," Dr. Levine says. "But it argues for addressing anxiety as early as possible." If you feel anxious, or think your anxiety might be getting out control, don't hesitate to seek help. In doing so, you can prevent some of the changes listed below from happening over time. But more importantly, you'll be staring down the road to better handling your anxiety, and feeling better.

1 You Can Have Trouble Concentrating Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Anxiety can feel overwhelming, so it may not come as a huge surprise that letting it go unchecked can eventually lead to impaired thinking, or lack of focus. "When our brain is on overdrive, it doesn't have the capacity to stop the intrusive thoughts," Lakiesha Russell, licensed professional counselor at The Evolving Chair, tells Bustle. "We are not able to focus to complete tasks because [those negative thoughts] are constantly repeating in our minds." That's why anxious folks might feel like they can't concentrate at work, or like they can't think of anything else. It's a symptom that drives many people to eventually go to therapy — which is often the best course of action — in order to reel their busy brains back in.

2 You May Forget How To Calm Down Ashley Batz/Bustle When anxiety has taken over your brain — and your worried thoughts are the loudest thoughts you're having — it can begin a cycle where you essentially lose the ability to self-regulate, or calm yourself down. "We need to be able to self-regulate our bodies when we are stressed but if we are constantly in a state of anxiety, we are ... not able to calm [ourselves] down when stressful situations come our way," Russell says. It's a vicious cycle, and one that may need to be broken with the help of loved ones, a professional, or anxiety medication.

3 You May Develop Other Mental Health Issues If you're anxious more often than not, it can certainly lead to other mental health issues, simply due to the fact you aren't taking the time to manage your symptoms in a healthy way. As Russell says, "Untreated anxiety increases your chances of depression or substance abuse," since you might try to self-medicate, in order to calm down. And while understandable, that's definitely not a sustainable or healthy way to deal with the issue. Anxiety can be managed with the help of a therapist, with medication, and sometimes even with something simpler, such as reaching out to friends and family for support.

4 The Brain Will Lay Down "Anxious" Neural Pathways Ashley Batz/Bustle Since your brain is similar to a muscle, it can actually be "trained" to act a certain way. "Brains are similar to muscles in that the more you use specific neural pathways, the more strengthened those routes become," Brigitte Gordon, DNP, PMHNP-BC, a psychiatric doctor of nursing, tells Bustle. "This is true for an anxious individual's brains as well. The more anxious you are about something or anxious about many little things in general, the more your brain will go back to those same anxious thoughts, whether triggered or unsolicited, because that is the neural path that your brain automatically wants to take." But the good news is, you can also train your brain to go a different, less-anxious way.

5 Your Initial Anxiety Can Lead To More Intense Anxiety Ashley Batz/Bustle Another case for treating anxiety ASAP — even if it doesn't feel that intense — is the fact anxiety can lead to more anxiety. For this, Gordon points to the "'kindling hypothesis,' which was first explored in the 1960s by Goddard and associates by experimenting with small electric shocks that subsequently made larger changes to the brain. The same may be true for anxiety — the more someone remains anxious and goes untreated, there may be a cumulative effect that results in a larger, crippling anxiety." So the takeaway here is that you shouldn't hesitate to seek help for anxiety, especially if it feels like it's getting worse. "In my experience, the sooner anxiety is faced head-on, whether that be with therapy and/or medication management, the better the long term outcome," Gordon says.

6 You Might Not Be Able To Sleep Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Anyone who's experienced anxiety knows it can make it tough to fall sleep. And that can, in turn, make anxiety worse. As Gordon says, "Maybe one of the most detrimental changes that anxiety may have on the brain is the toll it takes on sleep. Sleep is one of the most underrated anxiolytics out there." Which essentially means it has a calming effect. Without sleep, anxiety can quickly spiral. "One of the major ways anxiety affects sleep is that it may prevent us from reaching REM sleep, the powerful dream-state that satiates our deep need for rest," she says. "Without reaching REM we are left vulnerable to a host of detrimental outcomes, including, worsening mental health."

7 You May Become Stuck On "High Alert" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle The whole point of anxiety is that it serves as a signal to alert you to danger, and prepares you to either fight or flee. (You know, the whole "fight-or-flight" response.) The thing is, when anxiety is left untreated, our brains can become stuck in that mode — even when nothing threatening or dangerous is actually happening. "Another word for this is the 'arousal' in your brain [is high] (not sexual arousal, but psychological arousal)," Erin Carpenter, LCSW, owner of Thrive Counseling, tells Bustle. "This means your brain is on high alert for danger, scanning the environment for possible threats. This all happens on a [subconscious] level of course, so you may not be aware of it happening. But you will be aware that, over time, you will become more reactive to stressors, and find it difficult to come back to a calm 'baseline.'"

8 Your Cells Can Begin To Malfunction Hannah Burton/Bustle When your brain is in a constant state of stress, it may start to change your brain on a cellular level. As Carpenter says, "There is increasing evidence from studies that chronic untreated anxiety can trigger stem cells to malfunction, which creates very rigid connections between two brain areas (the Hippocampus and the Amygdala), which leads to your brain being in a near-constant state of the 'fight-or-flight' response."

9 Your Fears Can Begin to Reinforce Themselves Hannah Burton/Bustle "Some people's anxiety tends to be triggered by specific things, such as with phobias or social anxiety," psychotherapist Brennan C. Mallonee, LMHC, tells Bustle. "The brain sees the trigger as something dangerous and tells us to stay away by making us feel anxious." And in some scary situations, that can obviously be a good thing. But an anxious brain can take this healthy reaction, and allow it to run amok — thus reinforcing the fear. "For example, someone with social anxiety might avoid parties or other social events," Mallonee says. "While this can decrease anxiety in the short-term, in the long-term it reinforces the brain's assessment that the trigger is dangerous. A person with social anxiety who avoids parties will eventually become more and more anxious at the thought of going to a party." That's why therapists often tell their patients to face their fears, or help them work through them with things like exposure therapy. "Paradoxically, the best way to fight anxiety is often to gradually expose ourselves to our triggers in order to teach our brain that we're capable of handling them," she says. "Over time, our brain adjusts to the new information and learns that we don't have to be so anxious about the original trigger because we have the tools to handle the situation."

10 Parts Of Your Brain Can Shrink Hannah Burton/Bustle Believe it or not, anxiety can actually change the very structure of your brain, too. "The hippocampus, which is the part of the brain that turns anxiety-provoking events into memories, actually can shrink due to untreated anxiety," therapist Kimberly Hershenson, LMSW, tells Bustle. "Anxiety can cause the volume of gray matter in the brain to decrease, as well as the size and connectivity of the amygdala."