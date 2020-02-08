The 2020 Oscars are here and whether you're watching them solo or hosting a shindig, the nine Best Picture nominees provided plenty of fodder for Oscar party recipes.

Some movies feature food moments more than others. For instance, there's no lavish dining in the WWI-set 1917. But even with Little Women partially taking place during the Civil War, Edible Boston reported there are 27 food scenes in Greta Gerwig's adaptation. Robert DeNiro's Frank Sheeran finds plenty of time to dine — and kill — at places like Friendly Lounge, Villa Di Roma, and Umberto's Clam House during the three-and-a-half-hour runtime of The Irishman. The Kim family gets a taste for the finer things in life (sometimes literally) in Parasite. And the Mexican food scene in Los Angeles received significant screentime in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood when Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio hit up Casa Vega for margaritas and tacos while Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate goes to El Coyote on a very fateful night.

The one food item that dominated the Best Picture nominees was ice cream. The sweet treat made an appearance in Little Women and received notable shoutouts from Christian Bale's Ken Miles in Ford v. Ferrari and Al Pacino's Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman. While Jimmy Hoffa may always be ready for some ice cream, you'll need some other food items during the approximate three-hour-long show when the Oscars begin at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 9. So here's what else you can fill your Oscar table with for a March family-approved feast.

1. 'Marriage Story' — New York To LA Pizza Shutterstock Charlie and Nicole's divorce is a coastal battle between New York and Los Angeles, so California pizza feels like a fair compromise. While Charlie might not approve, make it vegetarian, like this veggie and avocado pizza from A Couple Cooks. Serve with plenty of garnish and have it ready in time for Laura Dern's Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech.

3. 'Irishman' — Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins Shutterstock Frank delivers (or steals, depending on how you look at it) steak and is from Philadelphia, so put an Irishman spin on the classic bacon appetizer with these Philly cheesesteak potato skins from Mom on Timeout.

4. 'Joker' — Death In The Afternoon Shutterstock (2) Ernest Hemingway claimed to have created this absinthe and champagne cocktail that's as deadly (and as green) as Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck. Whether you drink it in celebration of or to drown your sorrows about the 11 Joker nominations, be cautious with this cocktail.

5. 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' — Cliff's Mac & Cheese Balls Shutterstock Stunt person Cliff Booth only has time to make boxed mac and cheese. But if you want to celebrate Pitt's most likely Best Supporting Actor win in style, get a little fancier with mac and cheese balls, like this recipe from Damn Delicious.

6. 'Ford V. Ferrari' — Es-car-go Shutterstock In honor of Matt Damon and Bale traveling to the Le Mans in France for some sports car racing, give escargot a try and see how fast they go. Escargot may seem exotic or intimidating, but it's not too difficult to prepare and you can purchase snails through sites like Amazon and Walmart.

7. 'Parasite' — Ramdom Shutterstock Whether you serve ramdom (or, jjapaguri) with top sirloin or a less impressive cut of steak is up to you. But this tasty Korean dish can be thrown together quickly with ramen and udon noodle packs.

8. 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' — Hollywood Open Bar Shutterstock The Oscars may be no Golden Globes when it comes to audience alcohol consumption. But you can channel Rick Dalton and his favorite drinking buddy Cliff with a bar that serves the cocktails they consume in the 1960s-set film. Essential drinks include bloody Marys, whiskey sours, and frozen margaritas (preferably served by the pitcher). Provide alcohol-free versions of the cocktails too, so everyone can enjoy.

9. 'The Irishman' — Chili Cheese Dogs Shutterstock Ice cream may have been Jimmy Hoffa's favorite treat, but chili dogs from Lum's came in a close second. Vegan-friendly recipes, like this one from Broma Bakery, are also available to make this dish more accessible.

10. 'Jojo Rabbit' — Bunny Peeps With Licorice Laces LI Cook/Shutterstock In the spirit of Jojo Rabbit, make a dessert full of whimsy by tying strawberry licorice (shoe)laces around bunny Peeps. It's not Easter yet, but pink bunny-shaped Peeps are available for Valentine's Day and are a bit easier to get than unicorn meat.

11. '1917' — Milk Shutterstock Lance Corporals William Schofield and Thomas Blake don't have much time to sit down and eat during their daring mission to deliver a life-saving message in WWI, but milk never tasted so good. To spice up the end of the ceremony, make this milk punch with whiskey from The Little Epicurean.