Summer is ending, and your inner child is probably groaning up a storm that soon, beach days and pool lounging are going to be over. But that means it's the perfect time to think about the possibilities fall offers — and why not also embrace the unique characters that can come with that?

Enter unicorns. These are the kind of mystical creatures you're going to want to embrace any day of the year — they offer a pick-me-up by being both magical and oh-so-pretty in one go. Unicorns will definitely ease that weird sense of FOMO you still get when you catch the wave of children doing back-to-school shopping. And you can bet Target will help ya out in this department, because Target's unicorn school supplies are so cute that you'll want every piece of them as a grownass adult.

Honestly, this is far from a stretch in the unicorn department. We already started drinking unicorn Dr. Pepper and Starbucks unicorn Frappuccinos, watched unicorn eyeliner hit the forefront, and bought into the trend in other ways throughout the past few years. Why shouldn't we also apply this never ending trend to everyday desk accessories?

Your inner child will always be a person you want to honor, so don't be ashamed about going to Target and living your childhood dreams with some awesome unicorn school supplies. Read on to see what's available at the moment for your quest.

1 Binder Pencil Case 1-Zipper Binder Pencil Case Unicorn $4.99 Target A pencil case like this will be hard to lose — not just because it belongs in a large binder, but also because it's so darn cute that you won't even want to let it and its unicorn face out of your sights! Buy Now

Unicorn Pen Unicorn Pen $4.99 Target Write away your thoughts and to-do lists with the cutest of unicorn pens. They can make writing a more interesting exercise if you have a way to spice up the act! As a writer myself, I'd buy one of these for my routine in a heartbeat. Buy Now

Unicorn Planner 2018-19 Academic Planner $6.99 Target You're a busy person, OK? So a planner's always going to be a way-important thing for you to be using — so make organization a more appealing habit by adding a unicorn to the mix. Staying on top of things doesn't have to be as mystical as you may think! Buy Now

Unicorn Ruler 12" Unicorn Ruler Pink $2.99 Target Hey, there are many things worth measuring in this everyday life, so why not bring a unicorn accessory around to make it all easier? Buy Now

Unicorn Mini Spiral Notebooks 6pk Unicorn Mini Spiral Notebooks $3 Target Feeling like a detective or a reporter? Take one of these unicorn-inspired mini 'books around to write down all of your cool ideas in. Your observations will feel ten times more special with unicorn buddies on the front to emphasize this. Buy Now

Denim Unicorn Pencil Case Denim Unicorn Pencil Case $7 Target As long as you have this versatile case with you, you'll never be without a magical amount of ink. Buy Now

Composition Notebook Composition Notebook 7.5" x 9.8" College Ruled Purple Unicorn $2.29 Target These notebooks served you well during your school days, so why stop using them now? You don't have to grow out of believing in unicorns, or believing in the power of using large notebooks to remember important things in life — whether it be to do lists, visions and goals you want to achieve, or just your intimate feelings. Buy Now

Magnetic Unicorn Hook Magnetic Unicorn Hook $3.99 Target Never forget your keys, jewelry or other things with this way to hook 'em. Your unicorn pals can use their horns for goods to help you out! Buy Now

Unicorn Figurine Kid Made Modern® Unicorn Figurine $5.99 Target Maybe your desk needs a buddy to stand watch over the Very Important Things you are likely doing. Enter this unicorn figurine, which will surely do the trick and keep you company throughout your office days, too. Buy Now

Unicorn Decorative Coin Bank Unicorn Decorative Coin Bank $14.99 Target A penny for your thoughts is now easier to keep track of when you use this coin bank to do just that! Buy Now

Paint Your Own Unicorns Paint Your Own Unicorns $12.99 Target Can't the small joys of coloring some unicorn art also be a viable form of self-care here? It doesn't have an age limit on the packaging, after all... Buy Now