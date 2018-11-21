For decades Black Friday was the day that people lined up — sometimes hours in advance — and rushed the doors the second the stores open. Black Friday offered not just a jump on holiday shopping, but sales and deals galore. But then something magical happened: the Internet was born. Then suddenly, standing in line in 20-degree weather and tackling someone over the "it" toy to have was no longer necessary. In 2005, Cyber Monday was created — and bosses everywhere watched productivity drop every Monday after Thanksgiving.

As a $15 billion industry that has become more mainstream than ever, it was only a matter of time before sex toy retailers and brands would join in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, offering some pretty spectacular deals. Besides, who doesn't want an orgasm for the holiday?

"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-foundeder of Babeland, tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have."

Not only do sex toys level the play field, but masturbation is a feminist act. So if you're wondering what you should be getting your favorite people in your life — whether they're your best friend, romantic partner, or that person you only hook up when you're in between relationships, here are 14 brands that offering some fantastic deals on Cyber Monday.

1 Unbound Squish $99 $69.30 Unbound Buy on Unbound Starting on Sunday November 25 at 8 p.m. and running through Cyber Monday, when you use the code CUMAGAINSOON, you'll receive 30 percent off your purchase at Unbound. Unbound has come along way since it originally started as a sex-positive subscription box. Now it creates its own toys, many of which double as jewelry.

2 LELO SORAYA $239 $179.25 LELO Buy on LELO If you've yet to try a LELO product, now is your chance. From November 21 through November 28, LELO will be offering 25 percent of select favorites, including ORA 2, SORAYA, and HUGO just to name a few that will be eligible for the discount.

6 Womanizer Womanizer Premium $199 $159.20 Womanizer Buy on Womanizer When Womanizer made its debut back in 2015 and I tried it for the first time, I was pretty damn smitten. Although I've yet to fully embrace the name because it conjures up images of my exes, all that disappears once I turn it on and let that patented Pleasure Air Technology do its magical thing. If you, too, want some magic in your life, then hop over to Womanizer where every product will be 20 percent off from November 23-29.

8 Dame Products Eva II $135 $121.50 Dame Products Buy on Dame Dame Products, the creators behind Eva, Eva II, Fin, and my favorite toy ever Pom, is offering a lot of discounts and deals and so let's just get right to them. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can score a free pair of Dame socks with every purchase over $50. They're also offering 10 percent off every order over $100, 15 percent off ever order over $200, and 20 percent off every over of $300. But that's just the beginning. They'll also be offering 15 to 20 percent off bundles that range from $150 to $300. For example, you can get a Fin and Pom for $150, with 15 percent off. If you want to go big and get everything on their site, Eva, Fin, Pom, socks, and a hat it will set you back $280, but with 20 percent off. Basically, there's A LOT going on over at Dame, so check it out.

9 TENGA iroha MINAMO $120 $108 TENGA Buy on Tenga What I love about TENGA is that a lot of their products look like they're not of this world which, of course, is a selling point for a lot of people — myself included. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, TENGA will be offering 10 percent off everything, free deliveries on all orders, and when you buy one Original Vacuum CUP, you'll get two free. Not sure what that is? Before you let your mind wander, click on the link. If you're a fan of Keith Haring, you'll be even more delighted to discover these cups.

11 MysteryVibe Crescendo $149 $104.99 MysteryVibe Buy on MysteryVibe With the invention of Crescendo, MysteryVibe created one of the most flexible sex toys on the market, making it compatible for just about everyone. Most recently, they added a wearable vibrator for couples and men, Tenuto, to their products. From Wednesday November 21 through Cyber Monday, MysteryVibe is offering 30 percent off Tenuto and 20 percent off Crescendo.

12 CalExotics Impulse™ Intimate E-Stimulator Wand $89.99 $44.99 CalExotics Buy on CalExotics CalExotics is, again, one of those one-stop shopping places when it comes to all your adult needs. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, when you use WOW50 at checkout, you'll get 50 percent off everything. However, this 50 percent doesn't include clearance items, so keep that in mind as you start filling up your bask with toys.