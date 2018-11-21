13 Best Cyber Monday 2018 Sex Toy Deals
For decades Black Friday was the day that people lined up — sometimes hours in advance — and rushed the doors the second the stores open. Black Friday offered not just a jump on holiday shopping, but sales and deals galore. But then something magical happened: the Internet was born. Then suddenly, standing in line in 20-degree weather and tackling someone over the "it" toy to have was no longer necessary. In 2005, Cyber Monday was created — and bosses everywhere watched productivity drop every Monday after Thanksgiving.
As a $15 billion industry that has become more mainstream than ever, it was only a matter of time before sex toy retailers and brands would join in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun, offering some pretty spectacular deals. Besides, who doesn't want an orgasm for the holiday?
"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-foundeder of Babeland, tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have."
Not only do sex toys level the play field, but masturbation is a feminist act. So if you're wondering what you should be getting your favorite people in your life — whether they're your best friend, romantic partner, or that person you only hook up when you're in between relationships, here are 14 brands that offering some fantastic deals on Cyber Monday.
1Unbound
Starting on Sunday November 25 at 8 p.m. and running through Cyber Monday, when you use the code CUMAGAINSOON, you'll receive 30 percent off your purchase at Unbound. Unbound has come along way since it originally started as a sex-positive subscription box. Now it creates its own toys, many of which double as jewelry.
2LELO
3We-Vibe
We-Vibe broke new ground when it came to creating couples toys. Since then, the brand has expanded to include much more. From November 23-29, you can get 20 percent off all items with the code TWENTY. You can also get their newest item, The Discover Gift Box, which is 10 days of play for $200 during this time.
4b-Vibe
When certified sex expert Alicia Sinclair launched b-Vibe, she wanted to a created a product that all people could enjoy, no matter how they identify, what gets them off, or what sexually fulfills them. And that's exactly what she did with b-Vibe.
From November 22-27, any vibrating butt plug will be $100 and snug plugs will be 30 percent off. So whether you're new to anal play or consider yourself an expert, these b-Vibe deals are something you don't want to miss.
5Doc Johnson
When it comes to one-stop shopping for all your sex toy needs, from vanilla to kinky AF, Doc Johnson is exactly where you need to go. On Cyber Monday, Doc Johnson will be offering 30 percent off everything. That's right: everything. Just type in the code CM30 and reap the benefits.
6Womanizer
When Womanizer made its debut back in 2015 and I tried it for the first time, I was pretty damn smitten. Although I've yet to fully embrace the name because it conjures up images of my exes, all that disappears once I turn it on and let that patented Pleasure Air Technology do its magical thing. If you, too, want some magic in your life, then hop over to Womanizer where every product will be 20 percent off from November 23-29.
7Le Wand
If you're looking for an updated version of the iconic Hitachi Magic Wand that changed the lives of countless women the world-over, then look no further than Le Wand. Alicia Sinclair, the same genius behind b-Vibe, has also given us the gift of Le Wand.
From November 22-27, you can buy the complete Le Wand set, including Le Wand Original plus three attachments: Curve, Ripple, and Shiatsu, for $200 — a $90 savings. And, if you buy Le Wand Petite at its discounted rate, you'll also get a sensual care set to go with it.
8Dame Products
Dame Products, the creators behind Eva, Eva II, Fin, and my favorite toy ever Pom, is offering a lot of discounts and deals and so let's just get right to them.
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can score a free pair of Dame socks with every purchase over $50. They're also offering 10 percent off every order over $100, 15 percent off ever order over $200, and 20 percent off every over of $300. But that's just the beginning. They'll also be offering 15 to 20 percent off bundles that range from $150 to $300.
For example, you can get a Fin and Pom for $150, with 15 percent off. If you want to go big and get everything on their site, Eva, Fin, Pom, socks, and a hat it will set you back $280, but with 20 percent off. Basically, there's A LOT going on over at Dame, so check it out.
9TENGA
What I love about TENGA is that a lot of their products look like they're not of this world which, of course, is a selling point for a lot of people — myself included.
From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, TENGA will be offering 10 percent off everything, free deliveries on all orders, and when you buy one Original Vacuum CUP, you'll get two free. Not sure what that is? Before you let your mind wander, click on the link. If you're a fan of Keith Haring, you'll be even more delighted to discover these cups.
10Lovehoney
Lovehoney basically has it all. From all your favorite brand names, to their own individual lines, like their Fifty Shades Freed and Broad City Collections, to lingerie, Lovehoney really have something from everyone.
From November 16-28, Lovehoney will be offering 50 percent off all their products. But don't worry — they're not forgetting about all the other products they carry. From November 21-November 28, Lovehoney will be offering 50 percent offer all third party products. So I suggest you make room in your goodie drawer... or goodie closet, as the case may be, for all your new toys.
11MysteryVibe
With the invention of Crescendo, MysteryVibe created one of the most flexible sex toys on the market, making it compatible for just about everyone. Most recently, they added a wearable vibrator for couples and men, Tenuto, to their products.
From Wednesday November 21 through Cyber Monday, MysteryVibe is offering 30 percent off Tenuto and 20 percent off Crescendo.
12CalExotics
CalExotics is, again, one of those one-stop shopping places when it comes to all your adult needs. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, when you use WOW50 at checkout, you'll get 50 percent off everything. However, this 50 percent doesn't include clearance items, so keep that in mind as you start filling up your bask with toys.
13Ohnut
For those who want to have more control over just how deep their partner penetrates them, that's where Ohnut comes in to save the day. It's the answer to painful sex by choosing to stack between one to four, soft stretchy ring on the partner who's doing the penetrating.
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Ohnut will be offering $20 off each product. Also from November 19-November 27, 10 percent of all sales will be going to California Wildfire Relief Fund.
Although you shouldn't feel like you have to rely on materialistic gifts to show how much you appreciate your friends and family — or yourself — this year, you have to admit these are the gifts that truly keep on giving.