All you have to do is spend a few minutes on any sex toy website to see that there's something for almost every kink and fetish that exists. If we all found sexual pleasure in the exact same thing, not only would it be boring, but it would also very likely mean that we're not expressing our true desires.

“Kinks, much like sexual orientation and gender identity, are created through a complex interplay that research doesn't fully understand of genetics, environment, and our experiences paired with sexually relevant contexts,” clinical sexologist Rena McDaniel tells Bustle. Sexuality is meant to be explored, not swept under the carpet out of shame, to be forgotten.

Because there are so many kinks out there and a sex toy to match, if you look hard enough, you'll find something that works for you. And sometimes it might be something you never expected.

Below are 13 unusual sex toys at online sex toy retailer Lovehoney that have perfect reviews, meaning they have five stars. And, let me know tell you, when it comes to reviews on Lovehoney, the reviewers aren't messing around. The Doc Johnson Pussy Pump, for example, got 4.5 stars by 249 reviewers, so basically, these are the reviews worth paying attention to.

1 Adrien Lastic Mr Hook Rechargeable Double Motor Clitoral Vibrator Adrien Lastic Mr Hook Rechargeable Double Motor Clitoral Vibrator $119.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney Although only one person gave this toy a perfect review, it's that one person and their generous five stars that gets this vibrator on the list. If you're all about clitoral stimulation, either solo or with a partner, this belt might be for you. Mr. Hook is designed to pleasure your G-spot and clitoris at the same time, as it sits snug against the body thanks to the belt. The shape and size allow it to be worn during penetrative sex, which is ideal for women who need clitoral stimulation during intercourse, as most women do. The remote control adds an extra level of kink as it puts the power in the hands of your partner, meaning you can wear Mr. Hook out and about, and your partner can give a buzz when you least expect it.

2 Bondage Boutique Silicone Dog Bone Gag Bondage Boutique Silicone Dog Bone Gag $22.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney According to 18 reviewers, this Dog Bone Gag is all the rage. With a perfect score of five stars, reviewers pointed out that the silicone material and how it felt in their mouth were the highlights of this toys — whether you're into puppy play or just gagging your partner.

3 Motörhead Orgasmatron Ultra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator Motörhead Orgasmatron Ultra Powerful Massage Wand Vibrator $30 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney If you're a fan of the band Motörhead and had no idea they had a line of sex toys out, then welcome to the party! With its five-star review, it's the power and spikes that are the real selling points for this particular toy, which looks like an angry version of the Hitachi Magic Wand. As for cons, one reviewer said, "Hard to clean the war pig," but I guess that's a small price to pay for an orgasm.

4 Fun Factory Volta Rechargeable Extra Powerful Flickering Tongue Fun Factory Volta Rechargeable Extra Powerful Flickering Tongue $139 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney If the name doesn't give it away, this flickering tongue toy is meant to mimic oral sex. For the three people who gave it a perfect rating, it definitely fit the bill, with one reviewer saying that it made them "smile all day."

6 THRUST Full Force Realistic Vagina Kit (6 Piece) THRUST Full Force Realistic Vagina Kit (6 Piece) $74.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney When it comes to masturbation toys for men, a lot of them are meant to provide the sensation of a vagina. The THRUST Full Force Realistic Vagina Kit is no different. Basically, they take the place of a hand, meaning the penis is inserted and then stroked with the one of the three vaginas. Each one is different and size and diameter to offer variation and, if that weren't enough, all three have women's names so they can't be confused.

10 Booty Call Small Silicone Inflatable Butt Plug 4 Inch Booty Call Small Silicone Inflatable Butt Plug 4 Inch $29.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney When it comes to anal play, sometimes it's better to go big — real big — or go home. This inflatable anal plug fits the bill, according to nine reviewers, who enjoy the fact that its circumference increases from 4.4 to 8.25 inches thanks to the pump.

11 Mystim Tension Lover E-Stim Power Unit Mystim Tension Lover E-Stim Power Unit $159.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney While it might not be for everyone, therefore making it a bit unusual, for some, electro stimulation play is a lot of fun — and fun enough to get five stars. Reviewers found it both painful and sensual with its varied settings.

12 Kinklab The Flex Capacitor Silicone NeonWand Attachment Kinklab The Flex Capacitor Silicone NeonWand Attachment $54.99 Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney You don't have to be a huge Back to the Future fan to know that The Flex Capacitor name has been swiped from the movie. But if that's not interesting enough, once it's connected to the "world-renowned Kinklab wand" it supposedly delivers "1.21 jiggawatts of power" wherever you need and want that power. Just don't forget to order some ElectraStim Electro-Conductive Electrode Gel to go with it.