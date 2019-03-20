If you're looking for something better than a dreamy, far-off look to advertise your bookishness, I've got the perfect solution for you. These 15 laptop stickers for book nerds will let everyone know how devoted you are to your favorite fandom and reading.

OK, so I LOVE stickers. They're on my car. They're on my laptop. They're not on my water bottle yet, but I. Am. Working. On it. I use stickers to let people know that I love Broadway, anime, video games, Marvel, dinosaurs, and, of course, books! I also just really like stickers, because WHO DOESN'T LIKE STICKERS, AMIRITE?

If you haven't taken the sticker plunge yet, decorating your laptop is a great way to test drive them. You can use your favorite t-shirt or coffee mug design to inspire your sticker choice, or pick out something new and entirely different to slap on your laptop — It's all up to you! Many websites and sellers offer discounts for purchasing multiple stickers, so don't feel like you need to limit yourself to just one.

For this list, I've picked out 15 laptop stickers that are perfect for book lovers of all stripes, but you should definitely explore everything your favorite design shops have to offer.

"My Weekend Is All Booked" Vinyl Sticker

VINYL STICKER - Funny Hand Lettered Book Lover Reader Quote 'My Weekend is All Booked' Vinyl Sticker $2.50 bykystudios on Etsy This pink pastel book will bring dainty charm to any bookish introvert's laptop.

Magical Sticker Sheet

Magical Book Sticker $10 LookHUMAN This set of four gorgeous stickers is perfect for any fantasy reader.

"There's a Million Books I Haven't Read..."

There's A Million Books I Haven't Read... $3.50 KsuAnn on Redbubble If you love 'Hamilton' and books, you need this sticker to show people that you aren't throwing away your shot — at reading.

'Six of Crows' Sticker Set

No Mourners, No Funerals sticker set - Six of Crows - Crooked Kingdom - Vinyl stickers - Bookish and Bakewell $2.02 ImBookishandBakewell on Etsy For fans of Leigh Bardugo's 'Six of Crows' and 'Crooked Kingdom,' these stickers serve as a subtle, goth-y signal to other members of your fandom.

Feline Familiar Sticker

Feline Familiar 02 // Black $3.71 nikury on Redbubble Even if you aren't a witch, you can still represent your cat-lady and book-lover statuses with this adorable sticker.

"Book Lover" Sticker

Book lover STICKER $2.46 CatarinaBookDesigns on Etsy With a lovely gradient, this eye-catching, floral sticker makes a great addition to your laptop, water bottle, or other accessories.

'Pride & Prejudice' Sticker

Feminist Pride & Prejudice Sticker $2.51 Jane Austen's Office on Redbubble Jane Austen fans will love this 'Pride & Prejudice' sticker, which retools the opening line of the novel to support collecting more books.

Banned Books Sticker Set

Banned Books Sticker Set: bibliophile, book lover, reader gift, librarian gift $9.99 FabulouslyFeminist on Etsy This set of 20 unique stickers comes with more than enough to share with your bookish friends.

"Books Are Better Than People" Sticker

Books > People Sticker $4.12 Mar-on-Mars on Redbubble Let people know how you really feel about them with this sparkling, colorful sticker.

"Feminist Book Shop" Sticker

Feminist Vinyl Sticker- Feminist Book Shop Feminist Literature Planner Sticker Laptop Sticker Bumper Sticker Feminist Gift $3.75 LittleWomanGoods on Etsy This adorable, feminist bookshop comes pre-stocked with several of your favorite titles, including 'Sister Outsider,' 'The Woman Warrior,' 'Loose Woman,' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

'To Kill A Mockingbird' Scout Sticker

https://www.redbubble.com/people/thepinecones/works/23615031-ham-to-kill-a-mockingbird-literally-scout-ham-halloween-costume?cat_context=u-stationery&grid_pos=167&p=sticker&rbs=0b837861-6061-436a-8fb4-a03484d005fe&ref=shop_grid&searchTerm=books%20stickers $2.47 thepinecones on Redbubble This sticker version of Scout Finch's fantastic and terrible Halloween costume is sure to get a chuckle.

Book Dragon Sticker

Proud Book Hoarder Sticker / Cute Sticker / Dragon Sticker / Book lover / Die Cut Stickers / Vinyl Sticker $3.50 TheLittleBookling on Etsy Let this cute little dragon be your patronus and an emblem of your commitment to books.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Sticker

Don't Let the Bastards Grind You Down $3.09 Caroline Moore on Redbubble A gorgeous sticker with a great message, this Latin joke, made famous by 'The Handmaid's Tale,' will make you feel fierce and feminist in the face of adversity.

"#bookstagram" Sticker

Personalized Sticker, Personalized Galaxy Sticker, Paper Sticker, Planner Sticker, Bookstagram, Bookish Sticker, Personalized Gift, Stickers $2.93 FictionalBoutique on Etsy If you like this "#bookstagram" sticker, you'll be happy to know that the seller also has a "#bookstagrammer" version available, as well as a personalized sticker to advertise your Instagram or Twitter handle.

Reading Dog Sticker