While you'll sadly have to wait until 2019 to see Game of Thrones, you don't have to wait that long to see your favorite actors in action. That's right, the Game Of Thrones actors have 2018 films and shows that will keep them busy and give fans something to fill the year-long void. From Arya Stark to Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen, the on-screen gang is all here in a whole slew of projects you're going to want to add to your 2018 watch list.

Even better, some of these new movies or television shows feature not one Game of Thrones actor, but two. Basically, you can double your pleasure and your fun without even rewatching all seven seasons of Game of Thrones. (Though no one would blame you for doing just that to catch up before the final season premieres.)

When you're not doing that, though, you could be watching Lena Headey and Iain Glen lay down the law in a new drama, Peter Dinklage in a apocalyptic thriller with a Handmaid's Tale connection, and more than one X-Men movie starring the Stark sisters.

With 16 of your favorite GoT stars premiering new projects this year, you're going to be way too busy to be counting down the days until you will see a new episode of Game of Thrones.

1 Sophie Turner Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sansa Stark is going dark this year in not one, but two roles that offer her a chance to headline her own film. Turner is the star of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, playing Jean Grey, who's returning from a space mission when she's exposed to a solar flare that makes her telekinesis powers even stronger. The movie is out in November. But, Turner will show a different side in the film, Josie, a much blonder and tattooed side. Previously called Huntsville, the film has been renamed for Turner's character, a wild teen who starts a relationship with a former Death Row corrections worker, played by Dylan McDermott. The indie film will hit select theaters on March 16.

2 Maisie Williams Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like her on-screen big sister, Williams is joining the X-Men family. Williams will star in the X-Men spinoff New Mutants, out April 13, as Rahne Sinclair (aka Wolfsbane) who has the ability to transition into a creature that is almost like a werewolf. The horror movie, which also stars Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, focuses on a new generation of mutants who are trying to understand their powers while being held captive against their will. New Mutants director Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) told Entertainment Weekly the movie "felt like Stephen King meets John Hughes.” Williams will also star in Departures, which is definitely more John Hughes than Stephen King, as a young girl with a terminal illness who asks a nervous boy, played by Asa Butterfield, to help her cross off a few things on her bucket list.

3 Kit Harington Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harington will play the titular role in the drama The Death and Life Of John F. Donovan from director Xavier Dolan, which looks at a TV star who was gone too soon. Unfortunately, it's unclear how soon you'll get to see this one, which marks Dolan's English language debut, since it doesn't have an official release date as of now. Of course, if you didn't watch Harington's last HBO series Gunpowder in 2017, you could start streaming that now.

4 Emilia Clarke Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Clarke is leaving Westeros for a galaxy far, far away as one of the stars of Solo: A Star Wars Story. She'll also get close to the FBI in the thriller Above Suspicion, which has her teaming up with fellow HBO alum Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire). The Star Wars spinoff (out in May) will focus on a young Han Solo's adventures, and Clarke is reportedly playing "Kira" in Solo. It's still unclear who Clarke's character is, though SyFy.com noted that Kira is the name of both "a bold, sarcastic young Jedi companion in the Star Wars: The Old Republic video game" and "a character appearing in Dark Horse Comics' Empire’s End, the noble queen of Onderon who comes to Leia's aid," known as Lady Kira. What is clear, though, is that Clarke's had a heck of a lot of fun with Chewbacca.

5 Lena Headey Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Headey will leave Cersei behind to appear in two films, but she won't leave all of her GoT co-stars. Headey will appear in the immigration drama, The Flood, alongside Iain Glen, aka Ser Jorah Mormont. She's also executive producer of the film, which has her playing an officer trying to help an asylum seeker. In September 2018, Headey appears in Fighting With My Family alongside Dwayne Johnson and Vince Vaughn. The movie looks at professional wrestler Saraya "Paige" Bevis's journey to the WWE, which included years of performing with her wrestling family. Headey plays Saraya's mother Julia "Sweet Saraya" Bevis.

7 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Jaime Lannister, Coster-Waldau was Hand of the King and then Queen, and in his next movie, he'll also explore the armed services. In the upcoming thriller Domino — directed by Brian De Palma, who made the original Carrie — he plays a Copenhagen police officer who is trying to avenge his partner's death. Coster-Waldau will get a little help from his GOT co-star Carice van Houten, who plays Melisandre.

8 Gwendoline Christie Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christie was busy in 2017 between appearing in the second season of Top Of The Lake and reprising her role as Phasma in The Last Jedi. But, she'll be even busier in 2018 with three films. She'll play Lady Jane in The Darkest Minds, a thriller co-starring Mandy Moore out in September about America's last surviving kids. Somehow they've developed superpowers, which has made the government very interested in them. If that wasn't scary enough, she'll appear in the horror film In Fabric about a ghost that has trapped itself inside a dress that's turned deadly with each of its owners. Think a scarier version of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. In November, Christie will appear in The Women Of Marwen, based on a documentary called Marwencol about a man named Mark Hogancamp who was attacked outside a bar in New York and left with permanent brain damage. When he awoke from a coma, he couldn't remember anything of his adult life, so he created a world of his own. The film from director Robert Zemeckis also stars Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, and Janelle Monáe.

9 Alfie Allen Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theon Greyjoy has been through a lot, but Allen just brought aliens into the mix. He's slated to appear in the remake of 1979's The Predator, which originally starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the members of an elite task force sent to save hostages being held by a guerrilla group. Of course, it's soon revealed that the real predator is an alien who is not messing around. For fans of the original, this movie from The Nice Guys' Shane Black wants to finally answer why the aliens have come to Earth.

10 Carice Van Houten Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the new Brian De Palma thriller Domino, van Houten helps a Copenhagen police officer, played by her GoT costar Coster-Waldau, figure out who killed his partner. She might not have any magic in this film, but she's willing to put herself on the line to solve the murder of her ex-lover, despite the fact that it gets them involved in a cat and mouse game. Fun fact: the film has van Houten acting alongside her real- life partner Guy Pearce. She's currently filming the thriller I Am Not A Bird with Baywatch's Alexandra Daddario, who finds solace in the seedy Tokyo underground. But is it any seedier than Westeros?

11 Iain Glen Macall B. Polay/HBO You might have to wait for Game Of Thrones, but Glen doesn't have to wait to see his co-star Lena Headey since the two will appear in The Flood together. The immigration drama has Glen playing Headey's boss as she tries to decide the fate of a dangerous prisoner looking for asylum. He'll also appear in the romantic drama What About Love with Sharon Stone. The film looks at how two young lovers who teach their parents about what it means to love. Clearly, a nice change for Ser Jorah.

12 Nathalie Emmanuel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daenerys Targaryen's righthand woman will be going it on her own in 2018, She'll also appear in the sci-fi movie The Titan. The film, starring Aviator's Sam Worthington and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling, looks at a military family from the not-so-distant future that takes part in a space expedition. Let's guess it's not going to go as planned. While she's already appeared in the final installment of the Maze Runner series, The Death Cure, she'll also star in two short films Sorceress and Late, according to IMDb.

13 Conleth Hill Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You might not recognize Hill in his upcoming movie The Isle, being that the actor doesn't actually look like his Game of Thrones character Varys. First of all, he actually has hair IRL. But what should be familiar is all the secrets that are revealed in this British horror film — slated for a U.K. release in October — about a mysterious island where three sailors get shipwrecked. So many secrets that even Varys would have trouble keeping them straight. He'll also appear on the small screen in the TV movie Dave Allen at Peace, which pays homage to the U.K. and Ireland's most famous comedians Dave Allen, played by Littlefinger himself, Aidan Gillen.

14 Jacob Anderson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Khaleesi is his ruler, but later this year, Anderson will find his Overlord. He appears in the historical horror movie about two American soldiers who get stuck behind enemy lines on D-Day, only to discover there are some weird experiments going on. The film, out October 26, features Wyatt Russell, Fargo's Bokeem Woodbine, and another Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk.

15 Joe Dempsie John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After waiting so long to see Gendry again, you'll get to see the actor who plays him on the big and small screen. He'll appear in all eight episodes of the British series Deep State, which follows Max Easton, a retired MI6 agent, played by Mark Strong, who isn't as retired as he thought. Dempsie plays Harry, the young agent who joins Max for one last mission, who also happens to be his estranged son. Then, you will likely get to hear Dempsie sing in the musical Been So Long about unrequited love told from the female perspective. Raise your hand if you love the idea of Dempsie singing a love song?