Of these three things in life, I am absolutely certain: (1) The loose end of the toilet paper should be facing out, (2) people who dog-ear their books should take a long, hard look in the mirror, and (3) all situations in life, good and bad, can be made better when there are snacks involved. If you too love nothing more than midday nibbles and late-night treats, I've got 16 snacks perfect for celebrating National Snack Food Month.

What's that, you say? You didn't know February was National Snack Food Month? It's only the best of all the fictitious, totally made up, completely meaningless holidays ever known to humankind. And hey, anything that gives us an excuse to make another trip to the employee kitchen must be a good thing.

After all, it was Janet Jackson who once sang, "The best things in life are snacks." Or something like that. (I'm paraphrasing.)

The true snacking enthusiast doesn't discriminate and knows that all snacks are beautiful in their own special ways. Whether you've got a sweet tooth, you love something salty, you prefer your snacks with an extra spicy kick — or hey, maybe a combination of all three — here are 16 snacks you can munch on while celebrating the holiday.

Happy snacking.

1 Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips Trader Joe's Spicy, hot, zesty, and crispy — these rolled tortilla chips from Trader Joe's will confuse the hell out of your mouth in the best way possible. When you hit that mid-afternoon slump at work and you're starting to think about how much you hate your job, start shoveling these in your mouth and you'll instantly feel better.

2 Simply Nature Green Pea Crisps Aldi Bear with me, here. I know that green pea crisps might not sound like the most appetizing thing in the world. Like, when was the last time you heard someone say, "God, I'm so hungry. I could really go for a bag of green pea crisps"? That would be a resounding never. These little guys are surprisingly irresistible, though.

3 Organic Lemon Coconut Macaroons Thrive Market Thrive Market's organic lemon coconut macarons are zesty and chewy, and they're made from ethically sourced coconuts, meaning you can feel good about snacking on them.

4 Pita Bite Crackers Trader Joe's "I'm just going to have a couple," you say to yourself before finishing the entire box in front of the TV. Trader Joe's salty pita bite crackers are hard to put down, but some snacks simply weren't meant to be enjoyed in moderation.

5 Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps Aldi For all those times when you're like, "Ughhhhhhhhhh I'm hunnnngry but IDK what I waaaannnnt," there are sweet chili brown rice crisps. Why, you ask? Because they're a little bit of everything.

6 Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Dark Chocolate Crunch Covered Pretzels Walmart Sweet-and-salty for the win! When the gods gathered 'round a table and asked each other, "What is perfection?" they came up with these dark chocolate covered pretzel crisps.

7 Sun Dried Apricots Trio Pack Trader Joe's What kind of humans would we be if we didn't snack on something to satisfy the fruit group? These sun dried apricots from Trader Joe's are sweet, chewy, and come in sets of three, so you can keep one in your desk drawer, one in the car, and one in your purse for ultimate snacking.

8 Maple Glazed & Smoked Salmon Bites Thrive Market It's just like beef jerky except... it's not. These maple glazed and smoked salmon bites are a good source of protein and fat and they're perfect when you're in the mood for something a little... different?

9 Probiotic Cauliflower Puffs Thrive Market You don't have to be vegan to chow down on Vegan Rob's probiotic cauliflower puffs. As an added bonus, they support digestive and immune health. Win!

10 Dark Chocolate Covered Raisins Trader Joe's "But Megan! Chocolate isn't a snack!" I'm sorry — I couldn't hear you over the sound of my own chewing. Trader Joe's dark chocolate covered raisins are soft and amazing, and don't make me lecture you on the health benefits of dark chocolate.

11 Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Poppers Vanilla Créme Walmart Crunchy sugar covered in sugar? I ain't mad. Since cereal is always a good idea, stash some Rice Krispies Treats Poppers in your pockets for whenever you're feeling a little hangry.

13 Falafel Crunchy Chickpeas Thrive Market Using a combination of Middle Eastern spices, these crunchy chickpeas taste like heaven in your mouth — AKA falafel. Snack time just got lit.

14 Whisps Whisps Arguably the most versatile snack to date, these are perfect for anything: a side to your sandwich, a way to jazz up your popcorn, croutons for your salad, or just straight up putting in your mouth. The ridiculous amount of protein in them is an added perk.

15 Avocado-Licious Popcorn Thrive Market If you wanted millennials' attention, you got it. Avocado-Licious popcorn is cooked in avocado oil and then dusted with Himalayan pink salt, and yes, you can very easily eat the whole bag in one sitting.