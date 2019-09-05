21 New Celebrity Memoirs & Biographies That Will Leave You Starstruck This Fall

There is perhaps no other genre of books more hit-or-miss than the celebrity memoir and biography. It sometimes feels as though anyone who has ever experienced 15 minutes of fame has a book deal. But the truth is that there are many incredible books written by and about some of the most beloved celebrities of our time. And this fall, a number of behind-the-scenes stories from actors, musicians, sports stars, reality TV gurus, and more are hitting bookstores.

Below, you'll find 20 brand new memoirs and biographies that will make you smile. Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness's new memoir Over the Top puts his zany humor and empowering self-confidence on full display, Comedian Ali Wong's book contains heartfelt and hilarious letters to her daughters that will make you cry and laugh. The Jonas Brothers memoir includes all the juicy details about their break-up and reunification in 2019. And the late musician Prince and actress Carrie Fisher are the subjects of two new books that will give you never-before-seen details of their fascinating lives and groundbreaking careers.

There is certainly shortage of riveting true stories to be read this fall. Here are 21 celebrity memoirs and biographies to add to your autumn reading list:

'Antoni in the Kitchen' by Antoni Porowski (Sept. 9) Queer Eye's food expert Antoni Porowski is finally releasing his cookbook, and it's full of his favorite easy-to-recreate recipes like simple ramen, chili shrimp, carrot pesto, and salty lemon squares. And if we know Antoni, there is bound to be at least one avocado recipe.

'Space Between: Explorations of Love, Sex, and Fluidity' by Nico Tortorella (Sept. 17) Younger actor and LGTBQIA+ advocate Nico Tortorella openly speaks about their own sexual and gender fluidity in this book, which also deals with their past experience with addiction and their rise to fame.

'Inside Out: A Memoir' by Demi Moore (Sept. 24) Famed actress Demi Moore is telling her story for the first time in Inside Out. The book chronicles Moore's traumatic childhood, her struggles with addiction, her Hollywood success, and her struggle to balance motherhood with life in the public eye.

'Year of the Monkey' by Patti Smith (Sept. 24) Patti Smith's latest memoir, Year of the Monkey, follows the artist as she embarks on a year of solitary wandering. Over the course of the Year of the Monkey, Smith reckons with loss, aging, and a dramatic shift in the political landscape of America.

'High School' by Sara Quin and Tegan Quin (Sept. 24) Indie musicians and sisters, Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, write about all their formative high school experiences — from first loves to first songs, academic meltdowns to their parent's divorce and, of course, explorations of identity and sexuality.

'Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love' by Jonathan Van Ness (Sept. 24) Queer Eye's grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness has stolen hearts with his unique brand of self-love and self-confidence. In his memoir, he brings readers on his journey from growing up in a small Midwestern town where he endured years of ridicule to his dazzling rise as a member of the Fab Five.

'Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds, and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep' by Erin Carlson (Sept. 24) In Queen Meryl, author Erin Carlson explores just why Meryl Streep is so beloved. This fun biography is filled with stories from her early life as a student and activist, as well as memorable moments from her career.

'Face It' by Debbie Harry (Oct. 1) Rockstar Debbie Harry is one of the most esteemed musicians in history. In her first memoir, she writes about Blondie's rise in '70s New York City, her path to commercial success, overcoming addiction, and her career as an actress and activist.

'Horror Stories: A Memoir' by Liz Phair (Oct. 8) When Liz Phair was just starting out in the Chicago, music scene in the early 1990s, she became synonymous with a "girly sound" belittled by the industry. Ten years later, she had cemented her status as a feminist icon and celebrated musician. Here, Phair tells the story of her life and career.

'Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years' by Julie Andrews (Oct. 15) In her first memoir, Home, Andrews wrote about her difficult childhood and beginnings as a performer. In Home Work, she shares reflections on her astonishing career, and discusses her famous roles in Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria, and more.

'Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir' by Adam Rippon (Oct. 15) Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon was a sensation during the 2018 games. In his memoir, Rippon writes of his journey from homeschooled kid in Scranton, PA to Bronze-winning Olympic medalist.

'Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life' by Ali Wong (Oct. 15) Comedian and actress Ali Wong takes to the page to share heartfelt and hilarious letters to her two young daughters, covering everything they need to know in life, like dating, how to be a working mom in a male-dominated profession, and how to stay connected to their roots.

'Me' by Elton John (Oct. 15) In his first official memoir, legendary musician Elton John reveals never-before-heard truths about his life and career, including stories from his shy childhood in the London suburb of Pinner, about his meteoric rise to musical fame at the age 23, and about getting clean, finding love, and becoming a father.

'Janis: Her Life and Music' by Holly George-Warren (Oct. 22) Janis Joplin has passed into legend as a brash, impassioned soul doomed to become a member of the infamous "27 club" of iconic musicians who died before their time. But in this biography, Holly George-Warren provides a revelatory portrait of Joplin as a passionate, hard-working, boundary-pushing free spirit who refused to play by anyone's rules but her own.

'Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie' by Carly Simon (Oct. 22) A chance encounter at a summer party on Martha's Vineyard blossomed into an improbable but enduring friendship for free-spirited musician Carly Simon and Jackie Kennedy. In this memoir, Simon recounts their time together.

'The Beautiful Ones' by Prince (Oct. 29) This memoir, which Prince began writing before his death in 2016, follows the iconic musician from his childhood to his early years as a musician, his artistic evolution, and the creation of what many argue is his greatest achievement, Purple Rain. Filled with candid images and handwrittten notes, The Beautiful Ones is the ultimate musical journey.

'Little Weirds' by Jenny Slate (Nov. 5) Actress Jenny Slate turns the celebrity memoir on its head with this collection of magical nonfiction vignettes that deal with everything from ghosts to breakups. Each story combines her life experiences with whimsical (and, yes, weird) treatises on feminism, love, spirituality, death and more.

'Blood' by Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Nick Jonas, with Neil Strauss (Nov. 12) When the Jonas Brothers suddenly disbanded in 2013, fans were shocked — and so was the music industry. Now reunited, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas tell the true story of their childhood in New Jersey, their band's unexpected rise to fame, and the real reason behind their breakup.

'A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston' by Robyn Crawford (Nov. 12) For the first time since Whitney Houstons death in 2012, her friend and confidant Robyn Crawford breaks her silence to share the moving and complicated story of her relationship with the superstar performer.

'Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again' by Andrea Barber (Nov. 12) Best known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler on '80s sitcom, Full House, Andrea Barber ruminates on growing up behind the camera, the self-doubt, insecurities, and debilitating anxieties she experienced after the show's cancelation.