25 Celebrities Whose Kids Look Exactly Like Them — PHOTOS

By
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though we all know DNA is a thing, it never ceases to surprise and amaze when celebrity kids look like their famous parents. Whether it's their hair, their face shape, or simply the way they smile, it's always fun to spot the family resemblance, and marvel at the wonders of nature.

And with celebrities, these similarities are made all the more interesting because their faces, mannerisms, and famous grins are so burned onto our brains. I mean, how many times have we seen Reese Witherspoon on the big screen? How many music videos have we watched starring Jay-Z? Or Julianne Moore on a red carpet? These folks are a major part of our lives — or, at the very least, constantly splashed across our screens — so when little mini versions of them start running around, it can be a bit mind-blowing.

While many people look like their parents to one degree or another, there's no denying some celebrities and their are kids doppelgängers. Whether they're straight up twinning with one parent, or a spot-on mix of their mom and dad, it's super interesting to see the kids who could pass as doubles. Here are 25 celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.

1Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These two ladies are so similar, it's almost impossible to tell which one is Reese and which one is her daughter, Ava.

2Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shiloh has always been the spitting image of Angelina thanks to those famous lips — with a touch of Brad Pitt thrown in for good measure.

3Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With their bold brows and brunette hair, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia are basically twins.

4Kanye West & North West

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

North West is the spitting image of her dad, but definitely has plenty of her mom, Kim Kardashian West's, fierce style.

5Tish Cyrus & Miley Cyrus

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With their blonde hair, tattoos, and piercing blue eyes, Miley and her mom Tish are obviously cut from the same cloth.

6Kris Jenner & Kendall Jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you see Kris and Kendall Jenner side-by-side, it's clear this famous mama has some strong DNA.

7Demi Moore & Rumer Willis

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer share so many of the same features. Depending on how they dress, they can truly look identical. But it's hard to deny that Rumer looks a helluva lot like her dad, Bruce Willis, too.

8DJ Khaled & Asahd Khaled

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Asahd is DJ Khaled's adorable mini me.

9Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv share a lot of the same features, beyond their striking red hair.

10Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm in love with these two, not just because they look so adorably alike, but because they clearly enjoy each other's company.

11Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These two gorgeous women share a gene or two. No doubt about it.

12Victoria Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's hard to deny the family resemblance between Brooklyn and his famous mama, Victoria.

13Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another adorable mom and daughter pairing.

14Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carys Zeta Douglas is growing up to look just like her mom, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

15Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley Cook

Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the blonde hair and high cheekbones, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor are tough to tell apart.

16Tina Fey & Alice Richmond

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tina Fey's daughter Alice is super cute. And she looks just like her.

17Jay-Z & Blue Ivy

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweet little Blue Ivy is growing up so fast. And she's starting to look just like her dad, Jay-Z.

18Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you need another reason to love Meryl Streep, how about the fact she has a daughter who looks exactly like her? Actress Mamie Gummer is truly her mom's double.

19Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like father, like son.

20Salma Hayek & Valentina Pinault

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Salma's daughter Valentina is growing up to look so much like her mom, it's uncanny.

21Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri Martino

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These ladies are #twinning.

22Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jada and her daughter Willow are incredibly similar.

23Melanie Griffith & Dakota Johnson

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Melanie and Dakota. Dakota and Melanie. Which one is which?

24Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The older Maya Hawke gets, the more she looks like her mom, Uma Thurman.

25Kate Beckinsale & Lily Mo Sheen

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Mo Sheen bares a strong resemblance to her mom, British actress Kate Beckinsale.

And yes, even though we all know how DNA works, it's hard not to be tickled by kids who end up looking exactly like their famous parents.