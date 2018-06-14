25 Celebrities Whose Kids Look Exactly Like Them — PHOTOS
Even though we all know DNA is a thing, it never ceases to surprise and amaze when celebrity kids look like their famous parents. Whether it's their hair, their face shape, or simply the way they smile, it's always fun to spot the family resemblance, and marvel at the wonders of nature.
And with celebrities, these similarities are made all the more interesting because their faces, mannerisms, and famous grins are so burned onto our brains. I mean, how many times have we seen Reese Witherspoon on the big screen? How many music videos have we watched starring Jay-Z? Or Julianne Moore on a red carpet? These folks are a major part of our lives — or, at the very least, constantly splashed across our screens — so when little mini versions of them start running around, it can be a bit mind-blowing.
While many people look like their parents to one degree or another, there's no denying some celebrities and their are kids doppelgängers. Whether they're straight up twinning with one parent, or a spot-on mix of their mom and dad, it's super interesting to see the kids who could pass as doubles. Here are 25 celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.
1Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe
These two ladies are so similar, it's almost impossible to tell which one is Reese and which one is her daughter, Ava.
2Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh has always been the spitting image of Angelina thanks to those famous lips — with a touch of Brad Pitt thrown in for good measure.
3Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber
With their bold brows and brunette hair, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia are basically twins.
4Kanye West & North West
North West is the spitting image of her dad, but definitely has plenty of her mom, Kim Kardashian West's, fierce style.
5Tish Cyrus & Miley Cyrus
With their blonde hair, tattoos, and piercing blue eyes, Miley and her mom Tish are obviously cut from the same cloth.
6Kris Jenner & Kendall Jenner
When you see Kris and Kendall Jenner side-by-side, it's clear this famous mama has some strong DNA.
7Demi Moore & Rumer Willis
Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer share so many of the same features. Depending on how they dress, they can truly look identical. But it's hard to deny that Rumer looks a helluva lot like her dad, Bruce Willis, too.
8DJ Khaled & Asahd Khaled
Asahd is DJ Khaled's adorable mini me.
9Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich
Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv share a lot of the same features, beyond their striking red hair.
10Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson
I'm in love with these two, not just because they look so adorably alike, but because they clearly enjoy each other's company.
11Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz
These two gorgeous women share a gene or two. No doubt about it.
12Victoria Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham
It's hard to deny the family resemblance between Brooklyn and his famous mama, Victoria.
13Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross
Another adorable mom and daughter pairing.
14Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas
Carys Zeta Douglas is growing up to look just like her mom, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.
15Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley Cook
Between the blonde hair and high cheekbones, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor are tough to tell apart.
16Tina Fey & Alice Richmond
Tina Fey's daughter Alice is super cute. And she looks just like her.
17Jay-Z & Blue Ivy
Sweet little Blue Ivy is growing up so fast. And she's starting to look just like her dad, Jay-Z.
18Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer
In case you need another reason to love Meryl Streep, how about the fact she has a daughter who looks exactly like her? Actress Mamie Gummer is truly her mom's double.
19Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks
Like father, like son.
20Salma Hayek & Valentina Pinault
Salma's daughter Valentina is growing up to look so much like her mom, it's uncanny.
21Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri Martino
These ladies are #twinning.
22Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith
Jada and her daughter Willow are incredibly similar.
23Melanie Griffith & Dakota Johnson
Melanie and Dakota. Dakota and Melanie. Which one is which?
24Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke
The older Maya Hawke gets, the more she looks like her mom, Uma Thurman.
25Kate Beckinsale & Lily Mo Sheen
Lily Mo Sheen bares a strong resemblance to her mom, British actress Kate Beckinsale.
And yes, even though we all know how DNA works, it's hard not to be tickled by kids who end up looking exactly like their famous parents.