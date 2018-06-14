25 Celebrities Whose Kids Look Exactly Like Them — PHOTOS

Even though we all know DNA is a thing, it never ceases to surprise and amaze when celebrity kids look like their famous parents. Whether it's their hair, their face shape, or simply the way they smile, it's always fun to spot the family resemblance, and marvel at the wonders of nature.

And with celebrities, these similarities are made all the more interesting because their faces, mannerisms, and famous grins are so burned onto our brains. I mean, how many times have we seen Reese Witherspoon on the big screen? How many music videos have we watched starring Jay-Z? Or Julianne Moore on a red carpet? These folks are a major part of our lives — or, at the very least, constantly splashed across our screens — so when little mini versions of them start running around, it can be a bit mind-blowing.

While many people look like their parents to one degree or another, there's no denying some celebrities and their are kids doppelgängers. Whether they're straight up twinning with one parent, or a spot-on mix of their mom and dad, it's super interesting to see the kids who could pass as doubles. Here are 25 celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.

1 Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two ladies are so similar, it's almost impossible to tell which one is Reese and which one is her daughter, Ava.

2 Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shiloh has always been the spitting image of Angelina thanks to those famous lips — with a touch of Brad Pitt thrown in for good measure.

3 Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With their bold brows and brunette hair, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia are basically twins.

4 Kanye West & North West Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images North West is the spitting image of her dad, but definitely has plenty of her mom, Kim Kardashian West's, fierce style.

5 Tish Cyrus & Miley Cyrus Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With their blonde hair, tattoos, and piercing blue eyes, Miley and her mom Tish are obviously cut from the same cloth.

6 Kris Jenner & Kendall Jenner Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you see Kris and Kendall Jenner side-by-side, it's clear this famous mama has some strong DNA.

7 Demi Moore & Rumer Willis Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer share so many of the same features. Depending on how they dress, they can truly look identical. But it's hard to deny that Rumer looks a helluva lot like her dad, Bruce Willis, too.

8 DJ Khaled & Asahd Khaled Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Asahd is DJ Khaled's adorable mini me.

9 Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv share a lot of the same features, beyond their striking red hair.

10 Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm in love with these two, not just because they look so adorably alike, but because they clearly enjoy each other's company.

11 Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two gorgeous women share a gene or two. No doubt about it.

12 Victoria Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's hard to deny the family resemblance between Brooklyn and his famous mama, Victoria.

13 Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another adorable mom and daughter pairing.

14 Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carys Zeta Douglas is growing up to look just like her mom, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

15 Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley Cook Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Between the blonde hair and high cheekbones, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor are tough to tell apart.

16 Tina Fey & Alice Richmond Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Fey's daughter Alice is super cute. And she looks just like her.

17 Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweet little Blue Ivy is growing up so fast. And she's starting to look just like her dad, Jay-Z.

18 Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In case you need another reason to love Meryl Streep, how about the fact she has a daughter who looks exactly like her? Actress Mamie Gummer is truly her mom's double.

19 Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like father, like son.

20 Salma Hayek & Valentina Pinault Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Salma's daughter Valentina is growing up to look so much like her mom, it's uncanny.

21 Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri Martino Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These ladies are #twinning.

22 Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jada and her daughter Willow are incredibly similar.

23 Melanie Griffith & Dakota Johnson Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melanie and Dakota. Dakota and Melanie. Which one is which?

24 Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The older Maya Hawke gets, the more she looks like her mom, Uma Thurman.