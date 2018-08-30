If you're a fan of new young adult novels, fall 2018 is going to be a really big season for you. There are literally hundreds of incredible contemporaries, fantasies, thrillers, historical fictions, fairy tale retellings and more coming out between the months of September and November this year, and your stacks are going to be positively toppling over in excitement. After all, there is nothing more fun as a reader than making a seasonal TBR of all the books you are pumped to read in the coming months, but especially when there is so much to choose from. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed, I've got a list of 27 YA novels hitting shelves in the next three months. These books are the absolute must-reads.

There are sequels and series conclusions galore, eerie tomes you'll want to check out during the spookier autumnal nights, heartfelt stories of love and friendship, and plenty of indulgent fantasy words to lose yourself in as the days get shorter and nights get cooler and cozier. Seriously, whatever books you need in your life this fall, there is something on this list for you. Here are the 27 best new YA novels of fall 2018:

'Sadie' by Courtney Summers (Sept. 4) When Sadie's sister is found dead, she is determined to bring her sister's killer to justice and hits the road to find him. When radio personality West McCray overhears Sadie's story at a local gas station, he becomes obsessed with finding her, and he starts a podcast as he tracks Sadie's journey. Click her to buy.

'Two Dark Reigns' by Kendare Blake (Sept. 4) In the third book in the Three Dark Crowns series, Katharine sits on the throne, Mirabella and Arsinoe are in hiding, and an unexpected renegade is about to wage a war of her own. The crown has been won, but these queens are far from done. Click here to buy.

'A Room Away From the Wolves' by Nova Ren Suma (Sept. 4) Bina arrives at Catherine House, a young women’s residence in Greenwich Village with a tragic history, a vow of confidentiality, and dark, magical secrets. There, she is drawn to her enigmatic downstairs neighbor Monet, a girl who is equal parts intriguing and dangerous. Click here to buy.

'As She Ascends' by Jodi Meadows (Sept. 11) In the second book in the Fallen Isles series Mira Minkoba's connection to the dragons grows stronger — as does Mira’s fear that she might lose control and hurt someone she loves. But the only way to find the truth is to go home again, to face the people who betrayed her and the parents she’s not sure she can trust. Click here to buy.

'Pride' by Ibi Zoboi (Sept. 18) This Pride & Prejudice remix follows Zuri Benitez, whose pride might not be enough to save her gentrifying Buskwick neighborhood. Especially when the wealthy Darcy family moves in across the street. But with four sisters pulling her in different directions, a cute boy vying for her attention, and college applications, Zuri fights to find her place, or lose it all. Click here to buy.

'Analee, In Real Life' by Janelle Milanes (Sept. 18) Analee Echevarria pends most of her time avoiding reality by playing her favorite online game. So when Seb Matias asks Analee to pose as his girlfriend in an attempt to make his ex jealous, Analee agrees. She could use some practice connecting with people in real life. But the more Seb coaxes Analee out of her comfort zone, the more she starts to wonder if she is ready for the real world. Click here to buy.

'Here To Stay' by Sara Farizan (Sept. 18) For most of high school, Bijan Majidi has flown under the radar. When he’s called off the basketball team’s varsity bench and makes the winning basket in a playoff game, he thinks things are looking up. But then an anonymous cyberbully sends the entire school a picture of Bijan photoshopped to look like a terrorist. Though many of his classmates rally behind Bijan, he discovers that it’s not always easy to tell your enemies from your friends. Click here to buy.

'Wildcard' by Marie Lu (Sept. 18) In the sequel to 2017's Warcross, Emika Chen knows the truth behind Hideo's new NeuroLink algorithm, and she can no longer trust the one person she thought was on her side. Determined to put a stop to Hideo's grim plans, Emika and the Phoenix Riders band together, only to find a new threat lurking on the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. Click here to buy.

'A Blade So Black' by L. L. McKinney (Sept. 25) Alice is trained to battle monstrous creatures in the dark dream realm known as Wonderland with magic weapons and hardcore fighting skills. Yet even warriors have a curfew. Life in real-world Atlanta isn't always so simple, as Alice juggles an overprotective mom, a high-maintenance best friend, and a slipping GPA. But when Alice's mentor is poisoned, she has to find the antidote by venturing deeper into Wonderland than she’s ever gone before. Click here to buy.

'Vengeful' by V.E. Schwab (Sept. 25) In the the long-awaited sequel to 2013's Vicious, readers follow Sydney and Victor after the events of the first book. Sydney is missing her beloved sister, betrayed enemy and powerful ally, while Victor is still plotting revenge against Eli Ever. Click here to buy.

'For a Muse of Fire' by Heidi Heilig (Sept. 25) Jetta’s family is famed as the most talented troupe of shadow players in the land. With Jetta behind the scrim, their puppets seem to move without string or stick. In truth, Jetta can secretly see the souls of the recently departed and bind them to the puppets with her blood. Click here to buy.

'500 Words or Less' by Juleah del Rosario (Sept. 25) Nic Chen refuses to spend her senior year branded as the girl who cheated on her charismatic and lovable boyfriend. To redefine her reputation among her Ivy League–obsessed classmates, Nic begins writing their college admissions essays. But the more essays Nic writes for other people, the less sure she becomes of herself. Click here to buy.

'The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein' by Kiersten White (Sept. 25) When orphan Elizabeth Lavenza is taken in to the home of Victor Frankenstein, an unsmiling solitatry boy, he becomes her escape from her misery. But her new life comes at a price. As the years pass, Elizabeth's survival depends on managing Victor's dangerous temper and entertaining his every whim, no matter how depraved. She is determined to stay alive no matter the cost, even as the world she knows is consumed by darkness. Click here to buy.

'The Boneless Mercies' by April Genevieve Tucholke (Oct. 2) Frey, Ovie, Juniper, and Runa are the Boneless Mercies — girls hired to kill. But Frey is weary of the death trade and dreams of a bigger life. When she hears of an unstoppable monster ravaging a nearby town, Frey decides this is the Mercies' one chance out. Click here to buy.

'The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy' by Mackenzi Lee (Oct. 2) All Felicity Montague wants is to enroll in medical school. But she'll never be enough in the eyes of the administrators. But then a small window of hope opens: Doctor Alexander Platt is looking for research assistants. Luckily, a mysterious young woman is willing to pay Felicity’s way, so long as she’s allowed to travel with Felicity disguised as her maid. Felicity agrees, but once the girl’s true motives are revealed, Felicity becomes part of a perilous quest. Click here to buy.

'Muse Of Nightmares' by Laini Taylor (Oct. 2) In the sequel to Strange the Dreamer, neither Lazlo nor Sarai know who they were before tragedy struck. One a god, the other a ghost, they struggle to grasp the new boundaries of their selves as dark-minded Minya holds them hostage, intent on vengeance against Weep. Lazlo faces an unthinkable choice — save the woman he loves or everyone else — while Sarai feels more helpless than ever. But is she? Click here to buy.

'Sawkill Girls' by Claire Legrand (Oct. 2) Marion, Zoey, and Val are three girls whose stories come together on the island of Sawkill Rock, where gleaming horses graze in rolling pastures and cold waves crash against black cliffs. Where kids whisper the legend of an insidious monster at parties and around campfires. Where girls have been disappearing for decades, stolen away by a ravenous evil no one has dared to fight… until now. Click here to buy.

'Blanca & Roja' by Anna-Marie McLemore (Oct. 9) The del Cisne girls have never just been sisters; they’re also rivals. Because of a generations-old spell, one day, a bevy of swans will pull them into a game that will leave one of them a girl, and the other trapped in the body of a swan. But when two local boys become drawn into the game, all four of their fates depend on facing truths that could either save or destroy them. Click here to buy.

'Odd One Out' by Nic Stone (Oct. 9) Odd One Out is an illuminating exploration of old friendships, new crushes, and the path to self-discovery, told through the perspectives of three characters: Courtney "Coop" Cooper, Rae Evelyn Chin and Jupiter Charity-Sanchez. There's one story, with three sides...and no easy answers. Click here to buy.

'What If It's Us' by Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera (Oct. 9) Arthur is only in New York for the summer, but if Broadway has taught him anything, it’s that the universe can deliver a show-stopping romance when you least expect it. Ben just thinks the universe needs to mind its business. But when they meet-cute at the post office, the universe may have its own plans in store for them. Click here to buy.

'Hearts Unbroken' by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Oct. 9) When her school's musical director casts diverse students to star in the production of the Wizard of Oz, it provokes backlash in Louise Wolfe's small Kansas town. Louise is assigned to cover the story with new photojournalist Joey Kairouz. But as tensions mount at school, so does a romance between Lou and Joey — but as Lou has learned “dating while Native” can be difficult. Click here to buy.

'A Very Large Expanse of Sea' by Tahereh Mafi (Oct. 16) It’s 2002, a year after 9/11. It’s an extremely turbulent time politically, especially for Shirin, a 16-year-old Muslim girl. So she builds up protective walls and refuses to let anyone close enough to hurt her. Instead, she drowns her frustrations in break-dancing with her brother. But then she meets Ocean James. He’s the first person in forever who really seems to want to get to know her. Click here to buy.

'A Sorrow Fierce and Falling' by Jessica Cluess (Oct. 16) In the third book to the Kingdom of Fire trilogy, Henrietta and Lord Blackwood have led their warriors to Sorrow-Fell, a vast estate where only those invited by a Blackwood may enter and the ideal place to plan a final assault against the Ancients. But when the ritual to become his bride reveals a dark secret, she realizes that Sorrow-Fell is not a safe haven; it’s a trap. Click here to buy.

'This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story' by Kheryn Callender (Oct. 30) Although he’s the ultimate film buff, Nathan Bird's seen the demise of too many relationships to believe that happy endings exist in real life. But his best-friend-turned-girlfriend-turned-best-friend-again, Florence, is set on making sure Nate finds someone else. And in a twist that is rom-com-worthy, someone does come along: Oliver James Hernández, his childhood best friend. Click here to buy.

'Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix' by Julie C. Dao (Nov. 6) The sequel to Forest of a Thousand Lanterns, Dao returns with the story of Princess Jade, who has grown up in exile, hidden away in a monastery while her stepmother, the ruthless Xifeng, rules as empress of Feng Lu. Ready to reclaim her place as rightful heir, Jade embarks on a quest to raise the Dragon Lords and defeat Xifeng and the Serpent God once and for all. Click here to buy.

'Pulp' by Robin Talley (Nov. 13) In 1955, 18-year-old Janet Jones hides her true feelings for her best friend. But when she discovers a series of books about women falling in love with other women, it awakens something in her. Sixty-two years later, Abby Zimet is researching classic 1950s lesbian pulp fiction. She feels especially connected to one author, a woman who wrote under the pseudonym “Marian Love,” and becomes determined to discover her true identity. Click here to buy.