3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Get Engaged During Quarantine

After spending two months side-by-side at home, you may figure out your partner is "The One," or quickly realize you never want to talk to them again. It's tough to be together 24/7, particularly if your relationship hasn't been going smoothly. But if you can make it through while still enjoying each other's company, and you're one of the zodiac signs most likely to get engaged during quarantine, you might just end up making things official.

Plenty of couples are getting engaged while sheltering at home together. There's something so genuine about exchanging rings when you haven't showered in five days, and are surrounded by half-eaten takeout food. I mean, that's love, right? But for some zodiac signs, the very idea would make their blood run cold. Folks like Leo and Libra, who dream about over-the-top proposals and all the attention they'd get, as a result, are way more likely to wait until the world opens back up again, before popping the question.

Then there are signs like Capricorn and Virgo, who are a bit too uptight for such a laid back, relaxed engagement. They'd prefer it to be "perfect," which means having family and friends nearby, plus a photographer and ideal lighting. For the three signs listed below, though, a cozy proposal at home will feel just right. So, if your relationship is at this point, don't be surprised if you're one of the signs that gets engaged soon.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus, as a rule, has never been a big fan of engagements that happen in front of a million people. They'd be super embarrassed by a flashy "Will You Marry Me?" sign at a sporting event, not to mention a partner getting down on one knee in a park as a lone stranger strolls by. And that's why quarantine is prime time for them to make things official, from the comfort of their home. As a fixed Earth sign, Taurus is all about safety and security, so marriage is often top of mind. During quarantine, all the uncertainty will have them thinking about the future even more, and wanting to lay down roots. Taurus is also known for being laid back, so they wouldn't mind accepting or giving a sparkly engagement ring while wearing their favorite worn-out sweatpants. The proposal might even be more meaningful to them because it shows how cozy they are with their partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) After months spent curled up at home (probably reading next to their partner), it wouldn't be out of the question for Scorpio to get comfortable with the idea of a quarantine engagement. As a sign that values loyalty and relationships, they've likely had the word "marriage" brewing in the back of their mind for a while now, and have been quietly enjoying the sense of connection the time at home as brought to their relationship. Scorpio is a water sign, which means they're very in tune with their emotions. So if they find themselves feeling extra in love one rainy night, they might just look over at their partner adoringly, and pop the question. They'd even be OK with forgoing a ring exchange if one isn't available due to quarantine. For Scorpio, relationships don't have to include big, showy displays of affection, as long as the love is there.