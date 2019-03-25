3 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Cheat Later In Life, According To Astrologers

Cheating may be seen as an error of youth, or a chronic issue that some people just can't quite overcome. But cheating doesn't always start early in life, and some people take years to even consider infidelity. And when examining the zodiac signs most likely to cheat, astrologers know that the issue is much more complicated than an early-20s fling.

Being faithful in a relationship is, for many, really important for a long-term partnership. But even those who believe in the virtue of fidelity can struggle with it. "Many of us are raised that being faithful is not only a virtue, but a trait to strive for in life," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "[...] Ultimately, a departure from the bond between a couple is the main key when it comes to cheating. [And] for some people, the idea of cheating never occurs to them until later in life." When relationships go through rough patches later in life, certain zodiac signs that had never before cheated may consider infidelity to be their only out.

Some zodiac signs are more likely to be serial cheaters than others, while others will be devoted to a fault until something starts to go wrong. Cheating later in life can be complicated, so understanding the though patterns of your life partner's zodiac sign, and your own zodiac sign can help you potentially figure out any motivations when the going gets rough.

Here are the three zodiac signs that are most likely to cheat later in life, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are devout partners. If, however, years in, their partner struggles with communication, or lets them down in some way, they may be more inclined to let their relationship falter. "Aries doesn't like stagnation," Mckean says. "If their partner stagnates while they're ready to go-go-go, they're likely to break up early in life, but as they get older and more is involved in the relationship such as marriage or kids that would be affected if they left, they will be more likely to cheat." Aries' cheating is less out of a desire to hurt their partner, and more out of a sense of internal conflict. While this isn't written in stone, Aries can amend this by seeking out a partner who is up to their speed.

2. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are incredibly loyal and generally stay committed. This sign, however, changes a lot over time. And that can impact their relationships. "If a Capricorn gets married young (meaning, before 25) or before setting out on the first step of the goals they want to attain in life, they have a higher likelihood of cheating later in life simply because they've reached a fork in the road with their partner," Mckean says. The sensible and practical Capricorn is more likely to feel they've outgrown their partner than other signs might, but Capricorn can confront this by making sure they are in the right place for commitment when they chose to move forward with someone, and by keeping communication open throughout the relationship.