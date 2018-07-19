These Are The Most Common Zodiac Signs Among Serial Killers

If you have a certain fascination with serial killers and the psychology behind what causes them to commit murder, then you might look up things they had in common as kids or you might look into which illnesses they had in common, family histories, and so on. But have you ever considered which zodiac signs are most common among serial killers?

In a quest to figure out which zodiac signs are most likely to be serial killers, Bustle looked at lists of America's most notorious murderers — which included the likes of Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, and David Berkowitz — and from there, expanded out to Canada and Europe and beyond, so folks like Robert Pickton and Rosemary West would be included. And in doing so, compiled a list of the 25 of the most notorious serial killers of our time. (If you're a fan of true crime, you've likely heard all their names.)

From there, we looked up their zodiac signs and began to notice a few patterns. Surprisingly Pisces, which is known as the dreamiest, most artistic sign, was really racking up the points. And the same was true for Sagittarius, which is famed for its adventure-seeking mentality.

No shade on Virgo, but serial killers are often known for their organization, their precision, and their predictability in terms of carrying out, well, serial crimes. But the highly-organized Virgo was not at the top of the list. Based on this informal research, here are the top four zodiac signs most common among famous serial killers.

2 Gemini (May 21 – June 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is tied for second place on the list, with three serial killers. These include Peter Sutcliffe, who was born June 2, 1946 in England and became known as the "Yorkshire Ripper." Super famous Jeffrey Dahmer is also a Gemini, though he was born on the cusp on May 21, 1960. He was known for the brutal murder of 17 men, as noted by the Crime Museum in Tennessee. Also on the list was "Son of Sam" killer David Berkowitz, who was born on June 1, 1953. He murdered six people in New York City between 1976 and 1977, and according to Biography, launched a famous manhunt that led to his capture. As for its common personality traits, Gemini is known for being charming, which is actually quite common among serial killers, seeing as many are sociopaths — or sufferers of antisocial personality disorder. While being charming doesn't predict whether or not someone will be a serial killer, it is an interesting coincidence that Gemini fell so prominently on this list.

3 Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The three serial killers that fell under the sign of Sagittarius were Ted Bundy, Dennis Nilsen, and Rosemary West. Bundy was born November 24, 1976, and went on to admit to killing 36 young women across several states in the 1970s, according to Biography. Nilsen, born November 23, 1945 in the UK, murdered men in the 1970s and 80s, as noted on BBC. And Rosemary West, born November 29, 1953 and also from the UK, killed at least 10 young women, according to Biography. As mentioned above, Sagittarius is a sign that seeks adventure. They're also known for other positive traits, like being fair-minded and optimistic. But on the darker side, can be reckless and overly-confident. Whether or not that has anything to do with why some of the most famous serial killers are Sagittarius, though, is anyone's guess.