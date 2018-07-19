These Are The Most Common Zodiac Signs Among Serial Killers
If you have a certain fascination with serial killers and the psychology behind what causes them to commit murder, then you might look up things they had in common as kids or you might look into which illnesses they had in common, family histories, and so on. But have you ever considered which zodiac signs are most common among serial killers?
In a quest to figure out which zodiac signs are most likely to be serial killers, Bustle looked at lists of America's most notorious murderers — which included the likes of Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, and David Berkowitz — and from there, expanded out to Canada and Europe and beyond, so folks like Robert Pickton and Rosemary West would be included. And in doing so, compiled a list of the 25 of the most notorious serial killers of our time. (If you're a fan of true crime, you've likely heard all their names.)
From there, we looked up their zodiac signs and began to notice a few patterns. Surprisingly Pisces, which is known as the dreamiest, most artistic sign, was really racking up the points. And the same was true for Sagittarius, which is famed for its adventure-seeking mentality.
No shade on Virgo, but serial killers are often known for their organization, their precision, and their predictability in terms of carrying out, well, serial crimes. But the highly-organized Virgo was not at the top of the list. Based on this informal research, here are the top four zodiac signs most common among famous serial killers.
1Pisces (February 18 – March 20)
In first place we have Pisces, which accounted for a whopping five out of the 25 serial killers researched. On the list was Dennis Rader, Aileen Wuornos, Donald Henry Gaskins, John Wayne Gacy, and Richard Ramirez — all famous names we've heard a millions times in movies, documentaries, and podcasts.
Dennis Rader, born on March 9, 1945 was known as the BTK killer, and was responsible for ten murders. Aileen Wuornos, born on February 29, 1956 was an American serial killer who murdered six men and was the subject of the movie Monster starring Charlize Theron, according to CNN.
Donald Henry Gaskins, born March 13, 1933, was convicted of nine murders. John Wayne Gacy, born March 17, 1942, killed at least 33 boys. And Richard Ramirez, famously known as "the Night Stalker," was born February 29, 1960 and went on to be convicted of 13 counts of murder, according to Biography.
Pisces, as mentioned above, is often referred to as the dreamer of the zodiac. This sign has a long list of wonderful traits, but is also known to be clingy, out-of-touch with reality, and self-pitying. While being a Pisces does not predispose someone to being a serial killer, it's an interesting pattern.
2Gemini (May 21 – June 21)
Gemini is tied for second place on the list, with three serial killers. These include Peter Sutcliffe, who was born June 2, 1946 in England and became known as the "Yorkshire Ripper."
Super famous Jeffrey Dahmer is also a Gemini, though he was born on the cusp on May 21, 1960. He was known for the brutal murder of 17 men, as noted by the Crime Museum in Tennessee.
Also on the list was "Son of Sam" killer David Berkowitz, who was born on June 1, 1953. He murdered six people in New York City between 1976 and 1977, and according to Biography, launched a famous manhunt that led to his capture.
As for its common personality traits, Gemini is known for being charming, which is actually quite common among serial killers, seeing as many are sociopaths — or sufferers of antisocial personality disorder. While being charming doesn't predict whether or not someone will be a serial killer, it is an interesting coincidence that Gemini fell so prominently on this list.
3Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
The three serial killers that fell under the sign of Sagittarius were Ted Bundy, Dennis Nilsen, and Rosemary West. Bundy was born November 24, 1976, and went on to admit to killing 36 young women across several states in the 1970s, according to Biography.
Nilsen, born November 23, 1945 in the UK, murdered men in the 1970s and 80s, as noted on BBC. And Rosemary West, born November 29, 1953 and also from the UK, killed at least 10 young women, according to Biography.
As mentioned above, Sagittarius is a sign that seeks adventure. They're also known for other positive traits, like being fair-minded and optimistic. But on the darker side, can be reckless and overly-confident. Whether or not that has anything to do with why some of the most famous serial killers are Sagittarius, though, is anyone's guess.
4Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Rounding out the list, with three more serial killers, is Aquarius. Gary Ridgway, Robert Hansen, and Luis Alfredo Garavito were all born under this sign, and went on to do some pretty atrocious things.
According to Biography, Gary Ridgway, born February 18, 1949, was known as the "Green River Killer" and was responsible for the deaths of at least 49 women in Washington state, before finally being caught in 2001.
Hansen, born February 15, 1939, was often referred to as the Butcher Baker, due to the fact he owned a bakery. According to The Washington Post, he was convicted in 1984 after confessing to killing 17 women. And Garavito, born in Colombia on January 25, 1957, admitted to the rape, torture, or murder of 140 children and teenagers, according to The Guardian.
Aquarius, on the one hand, is known for being open-minded and fair. But they also have a tendency to be irrational, guarded, self-destructive, and detached.
Of course, being born under one of these zodiac signs doesn't mean someone will be a serial killer, or that they'll even be more likely to have violent tendencies. It is interesting, however, to see the similarities between serial killers, even if it's something as simple as their zodiac sign.