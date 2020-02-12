Do you remember the last Mercury retrograde period in Nov. 2019? The retrograde itself just barely avoided hitting any of the major winter holidays — but Mercury's pre-retrograde shadow period, aka Mercury retroshade, still ended up messing with our holiday plans anyway by dishing out a Mercury retroshade Thanksgiving. This time, the stars have decided to throw a cosmic wrench into yet another holiday by serving us a Mercury retroshade Valentine's Day.

While the upcoming Mercury retrograde period officially begins on Feb. 16, its retroshade (which takes place for about two weeks before and after a retrograde) started on Feb. 2 — meaning Valentine's Day will be well within its confines. Mercury retrogrades are notorious for stirring up mayhem and mishaps when it comes to scheduling, timing, getting around, thinking clearly, and communicating clearly, so we should definitely take some Mercury retroshade precautions if we want to keep our plans (and relationships!) in working order come Valentine's Day.

"Overall, this transit will be most intense — and useful — for water signs; and most challenging for fire signs," says astrologer Narayana Montúfar. Water babies Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces should brace themselves for some possibly heavy but definitely transformative shifts beginning to take form this Valentine's Day. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, on the other hand, should make sure they're extra careful about confirming the details of their Valentine's Day plans and being more conscious about the way they communicate with their romantic partners.

A handful of signs who are more likely to glide through this lovey-dovey holiday relatively unscathed. Check out the zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retroshade Valentine's Day 2020.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're feeling extra heart-fluttery over your current romantic prospects this Valentine's Day, Taurus, so don't let a fear of the retroshade hold you back when it comes to hitting the town for a fun date night. You're looking to get deep with someone and build a connection, and now's a great time to plant the seeds. If you have a partner, the retroshade may bring some up some minor tensions within your relationship, but you can easily navigate these bumps in the road by listening to your partner before jumping to conclusions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The romantic in you is coming out to play this Valentine's Day, Libra! You're feeling the hearts-and-flowers vibes and doting on your lover left and right. "[You'll] want to shower your date or partner with gifts and affection," Montúfar says. "Just keep in mind that your plans might change abruptly at the last minute ... going with the flow will be key."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While some signs will be drowning in drama, you're going to be spared from the retroshade's typical negative effects, Cap. "Valentine's Day is set to be a soft ride for you," Montúfar says. "While those around you may be hot and bothered, you will be way too cool to be affected by any drama — making big plans is highly encouraged." It's the perfect day to take a risk and follow your heart!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The retroshade might cause some emotional issues to bubble up to the surface come Valentine's Day — but it's nothing you can't easily handle with a little extra patience, Aquarius. "Tension within a relationship could surface for you, and you might have to make a real effort to deal with it," Montúfar says. "If the situation starts escalating too much, however, it might be better to just put it to rest and deal with it later so you can actually celebrate."