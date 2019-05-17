5 American Holidays Royal Baby Archie Will Celebrate That His English Cousins Won't

The royal baby is here and — gasp! — he's half American. Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor might be seventh in line to the British throne, but he's an American citizen, too, just like his mom. And while this will at some point bring up annoying tax issues, at least in his childhood, being American could mean Archie gets to celebrate holidays that his English cousins won't. (Well, I mean, unless he invites them.) That's way more exciting than potentially having to renounce your American citizenship to avoid being doubly taxed. Live it up while you can, little Archie!

While there are a lot of holidays that British and American people both celebrate like Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Earth Day, there are plenty of holidays in America that don't have any British counterpart. And of these, there's also a lot of holidays that people don't exactly "celebrate", so something like President's Day doesn't really count as far as thing Archie might get to do. As long as Archie lives in the U.K., he's not going to get the day off of school for President's Day, so he probably won't be doing anything to mark it.

There are some U.S. holidays that remain, though, where Archie could get a little festive with some help from his mom.

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day must be so weird to hear about if you're not American or Canadian — "A small mammal pops up out of the ground and tells us if the weather will be cold for much longer" — but it is something that sticks with you from childhood. Surely, Markle thinks about Groundhog Day on February 2, so maybe she'll explain it to Archie. That way, she'll have at least has one person who understands it in the sea of Brits who surround her.

Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is misunderstood and it's sort of weird that Americans celebrate it at all, but Markle has said in the past that she enjoys the holiday, specifically because she loves Mexican food and drinks. Meghan's Mirror dug up some old posts from Markle's blog, The Tig, in which she shared a margarita recipe and a fish taco recipe. Since Markle loves cooking, it's not a stretch to think she might make some tacos and guacamole for her family on May 5.

Memorial Day

In the U.S., Memorial Day kicks off summer... even though it's not technically summer yet. While this May holiday doesn't exist in the U.K. (instead, there's the similar Remembrance Day in November), Markle might feel like doing something to mark the day, whether that be teaching Archie about U.S. history or firing up the grill for a cookout. (They have a grill at Frogmore Cottage, right?)

The Fourth Of July

Thanksgiving

John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Of all the holidays that Americans celebrate that the British do not, Thanksgiving is probably the most significant in terms of actual celebrating, because food. And because she loves cooking, there's no way Markle is going to give up Thanksgiving altogether. (Just look at these fall-appropriate recipes she's shared.) Also, given how committed both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to their charitable work, maybe they'll make Thanksgiving a day to give back, no matter where they are. As People reported, Markle once shared on The Tig,

Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot — buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace — be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.

Now, that's something great to teach Archie.

Who knows if Archie will celebrate all of these holidays or if Markle will just casually sip a homemade margarita on her own while her son eats leftover Cadbury Easter eggs with his cousins. But if Archie does want to enjoy some American holidays, his mom certainly knows the recipes to pair with them.