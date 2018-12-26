Not a day goes by that we aren't bombarded with information on how to make our lives better, and that goes double for how you deal with stress and anxiety. But if you have your routine down pat already, it doesn't hurt to add new ideas to the arsenal. These quotes about anxiety can help you manage stress during moments where you need a mantra to guide you (but maybe not a mantra-mantra).

The past year ushered in cultural reckonings in many forms: the first Native American and Muslim women were elected into Congress, movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther paved the way for a new era of diversity in pop culture, and the #MeToo movement continued to shed light on sexual assault and harassment around the globe. In the same vein as these developments, the concept of self-care became much more widespread, opening up frank and much-needed discussions on the often taboo subject of mental health.

The trend couldn’t feel more relevant considering just how anxious the country seems to be: a poll by the American Psychiatric Association found that nearly 40 percent of Americans were more anxious in 2018 than they were at the same time in the previous year. Luckily, the past 12 months have also featured countless books about coping with stress, an endless array of podcasts dedicated to self-care, and tons of celebrities who’ve used their platforms to discuss mental health through open letters and social media.

If you're in need of a little support when you're stressed out, here are five empowering quotes to remember when you're feeling especially anxious.

1 For When You're Dealing with Social Anxiety: Image courtesy Amazon “In truth, you gain confidence by doing things before you're ready, while you're still scared. Go through the motions and your confidence will catch up. If you wait until you are ready to do the things that scare you because you feel like you aren't ready, you will never get around to doing them. We gain comfort and confidence through being uncomfortable.” Dr. Ellen Hendriksen, How to Be Yourself: Quiet Your Inner Critic and Rise Above Social Anxiety.

2 For When You're Feeling Alone: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Mental health is so important. People don't pay enough mind to it. [With Sweetener] I just wanted to give people a hug, musically and I feel like the lyrics can be kind of corny when I talk about wanting to hug you, but I do. People gotta be nicer." Ariana Grande, interview with Beats 1 radio.

3 For Coming to Terms with Your Diagnosis: Image courtesy of Amazon "I now know that my anxiety doesn't have to be caused by anything particularly fear-inducing. After more than three decades of it coursing through my veins, anxiety is sometimes simply in my bones." Sarah Wilson, First, We Make The Beast Beautiful.

4 On the Value of Saying "No" Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I realized that part of my identity is saying 'no' to things I don't want to do," she explained. "It is your right to choose what you do and don't do. It is your right to choose what you believe and what you don't believe in. It is your right to curate your life and your own perspective [...] I started to say no. I'm not doing that. I don't want to do that. I'm not taking that picture. I'm not going to that event. I'm not standing by that because that's not what I stand for. And slowly but surely, I remembered who I am, and then you go home, and you look in the mirror, and you're like, 'Yes, I can go to bed with you every night.' Because that person, I know that person." Lady Gaga, speech at Yale University.

5 On Being Kind to Yourself hereisgina on Instagram "I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it's OK to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina." Gina Rodriguez, Instagram post.