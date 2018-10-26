Beauty drops have a definite Christmassy vibe at the moment. Most things feature glitter, candles have warm, wintery fragrances, and makeup is designed for with parties in mind. This week’s crop of new beauty products will have you wishing the time away until 25 December.

Makeup-wise, there’s an incredible new eyeshadow palette from industry great Kevyn Aucoin. It’s nude, it’s glittery and it’s warm; the type of palette you will use every single shade from. Essie has also released its long-awaited Christmas line of shimmering shades and they don’t disappoint.

Diptyque’s incredible Christmas candles have launched, and I already have a favourite. Plus, I’ll also be using Rituals’ new The Ritual of Yalda range thanks to its amazing festive pomegranate and watermelon scent. For hair, Tangle Teezer has a brand new millennial-inspired brush that’s ideal for on-the-go use, and Indeed Labs, the brilliant affordable skincare line available in Boots, now has a range of colour correctors. If you suffer from redness and/or rosacea, this is the launch for you.

There’s a lot of brilliant new beauty this week, so keep reading to learn more and find out where you can pick up each product…

Diptyque Sapin de Lumiere Scented Candle £53 Harrods It's the Christmas candle range every beauty fan's wish list, and Diptyque's 2018 offerings certainly do not disappoint. My favourite scent every year is the green one, which is usually quite 'forresty' and super festive smelling. This one is extra piney and will have you longing for Dec. 25.

Essie Concrete Glitters Collection £8.99 Boots Essie's Christmas line of six glittering nail shades will have you pouring out the mulled wine and cracking out the mince pies in no time at all. There's an epic gold, mysterious berry and my personal fave, this super girly pink named 'Beat Of The Moment'.

Rituals The Ritual Of Yalda Foaming Shower Gel £8.50 Rituals Inspired by Persian traditions, this shower foam boasts seasonal fruity hints of pomegranate and watermelon. Also in the range are a massage candle (a candle where you can use the wax to massage the body), a cream and a fragrance, but this shower foam will make the perfect little stocking filler if you ask me.

Kevyn Aucoin Nudepop Pro Palette £46 Space NK While I wait patiently for the new Huda Beauty Nude palette to drop (if you haven't seen it yet, google it immediately) and add my name to the waiting list of probably about 324723572345 people, this Kevyn Aucoin palette is seeing me through nicely. Its warm golds, glitter textures and mauve-toned matte shades make it the perfect Christmas party palette.

Tangle Teezer compact Styler Detangling Hairbrush Rose Gold Glaze £13.50 Boots The only thing better than a Tangle Teezer is the compact version, which is just as effective but is a little smaller with a protective guard making it perfect for on-the-go use. And the only thing better than THAT is a glittery rose gold colourway, ofc.