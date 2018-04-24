6 Storylines 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Needs To Abandon After Season 8

Let's be honest: The current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a total snooze fest. Moving forward to Season 9, there are plenty of things that need to be left behind with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8. This current season is arguably the worst one in the show's history. Essentially nothing happened and the same (mundane) topics were discussed over and over again at length.

This show started as a series that managed to entertain viewers in addition to tackling some real, serious issues including divorce, adultery, domestic violence, sibling dynamics, sobriety, and the loss of a family member. Now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is essentially a lifestyle show with very few actual storylines.

The problem is that no one wants to be labeled as the villain. As a result, the women very rarely discuss topics of substance and viewers are subject to a show about home renovations, glam squad meetings, excessive self promotion, and arguments about tardiness and glassware. While those topics are welcome, none of that adds up to a compelling show on it's own.

The women on this show are great. They are successful businesswomen, moms, and wives, yet RHOBH has really dipped this season. After a dismal Season 8, the stakes are even higher for Season 9. The only way to get the series back on the right track is to leave some of the most annoying story lines behind forever and ever.

1 Pantygate Pantygate happened during Season 7 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was belabored to death. Why is this still coming up during Season 8? The pantygate story line should have been retired after the Season 7 reunion episodes, but it wasn't. This needs to be left behind one and for all.

2 Tardiness Yes, it is annoying for someone to be chronically late. Every person in this cast is very busy and it makes sense to be annoyed at spending time just waiting for someone to show up when these women have businesses to run and families to care for. Nevertheless, there is legendary traffic in Los Angeles and most of these women have glam squads, so of course they're going to be late once in a while. This just isn't a story line, especially for multiple episodes. There are more significant things to argue about, and if there aren't a casting change needs to be made.

3 Disputes Over Glassware Dorit told Teddi that she was served champagne in the "incorrect" glass. That is such a Dorit thing to say and yeah it's kind of funny for an episode, but once again, a very insignificant "problem" got dragged out for many episodes. Was there really nothing else to discuss this season?

4 Outfit Selections It's intriguing to watch the women live glamorous lives, but no one wants to watch them picking outfits and packing for a trip for 12 minutes in one episode. So many fans live for the ridiculous outfits and constantly changing hairstyles, but that should be a tiny moment of an episode, not a main focus.

5 Too Much Self Promotion No one blames the Housewives for capitalizing on their reality TV exposure. Being on this show in an amazing platform to launch a business, but the women could stand to take it down a notch when it comes to the self-promotion. Do people really want to watch Kyle Richards bringing up her scripted TV show American Woman in response to every conversation? How many episodes did Erika discuss writing her book? Did Teddi really have to talk about being an accountability coach in almost every single episode? Get your coin and brag about your projects, but at least throw in a few dramatic story lines to balance things out.