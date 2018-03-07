7 Sex Positions For When You're Tired But Horny

Sometimes, as people, we have conflicting emotions. We want to go to yoga, but it's Happy Hour. We want to go to brunch, but we don’t want to leave the couch. Or, if you’re me, you’re always a weird combination of sleepy and horny. Yup, that lazy in between where you don’t really feeling like leaving the duvet, but you're still in the mood and want to have great sex.

Well, fear not. Just because you’re feeling sleepy, doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun if you don't want to. (And remember, if you're plain ol' sleepy and not in the mood, skip the lazy sex and get some rest!). There are plenty of sexy ways to feel warm and cozy while still getting off. Lazy sex can still be great sex — as any woman who basically lives in her onesie will tell you. Sometimes, you really can have it all.

So if you’re feeling sleepy and horny, it’s all about the sex positions you choose. You want to find something where there’s a lot of skin contact, so it feels intimate, but ideally something you can still do under a blanket. And you don't want to be flailing around too much or struggling to hold it. Luckily, there are a lot of options that are perfect for a lazy Sunday morning or a late-night romp. Here’s are the positions to try:

1 Missionary Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: With your partner on top, lay with your legs slightly spread. You can play around with different angles to give more or less clitoral stimulation. Try putting your legs together for more intensity, farther apart for less. If you want, you can try hiking them up around your partner's side for a modified version that's great for orgasm. Why It Works: It’s a classic for a reason. This position is really intimate and perfect for when you’re both feeling lazy. Plus, you can even pull the blanket right up and over you.

2 Spooning Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: You and your partner should lay on the same side, back-to-front, with the “inner spoon” up slightly higher on the bed than the “outer spoon”. Use lube if you have to — and don’t miss out the opportunity for clit play. Why It Works: It’s a great sleeping position, so why wouldn’t it be a great sleepy sex position? You feel really warm and close, but with the G-spot and clitoral stimulation, it’s still intense.

3 Face-To-Face Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: Facing each other, hook your top leg over your partner and pull them close while you guide them inside you. You might need lube — or a pillow under your hip — to find the right angle. Why It Works: If spooning doesn’t feel intimate enough for you, this position might do the trick. It’s perfect for connecting with your partner — or for spicing things up with dirty talk — and you both get to be super comfortable.

4 The Plow Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: In traditional missionary position, have your partner help you lift one leg onto their shoulder. If that feels comfortable, bring up the other leg to match. Why It Works: Just because you’re tired doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the intensity. This sex position allows for super deep penetration, while still being surprisingly relaxing. Talk about the best of both worlds.

5 The Cross Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: While your partner lays on one side, lay on your back perpendicular to them and put your legs over their hips. Shimmy down towards them and help guide them inside you. Why It Works: If you’re tired but still want to mix it up, this is an unusual position where you can both still feel relaxed. Plus, you get great views of each other and a chance for some clitoral stimulation — you can even bring your favorite toy into the mix.

6 Woman On Top Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle How To Do It: With your partner laying on a couch or against the wall, straddle them. They can lift their knees up for more connection and to bring you closer. Why It Works: This is a great position to relax into, but you still get to be in control. It’s intimate and intense — you can grind or bounce as much as you like — but it’s less effort than traditional cowgirl. It's perfect for a lazy morning.