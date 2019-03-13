While there are countless things that can cause you to feel "off," if you've been experiencing subtle mental and emotional changes, it could be a sign your hormones are imbalanced and need to be checked out. "Hormones are produced by specialized cells that regulate nearly every biological process in the body," Dr. Laurence Orbuch, MD, FACOG, tells Bustle. "Neurotransmitters regulate the release of hormones, and if there is an imbalance in the equilibrium between them, the impact can be significant to one's mood and mental state."

That's why, if you haven't been feeling like yourself, it may mean a hormonal imbalance is to blame. And this is especially true if you've noticed other subtle — or not so subtle — changes. Physical manifestations of a hormonal imbalance, for example, can include changes in your menstrual cycle, sensitivity to heat or cold, dry skin, rashes, and even changes in bowel or bladder habits, Dr. Orbuch says.

Your hormones play a major role, including impacting how you feel emotionally and mentally. If you notice anything out of the ordinary point it out to your doctor ASAP, so they can help you get back on track. Here are some possible changes you might notice if your hormones are imbalanced, according to experts.

1 Symptoms Of Depression Ashley Batz/Bustle "If you’re struggling with symptoms of depression, it could be that your estrogen levels are too low," functional practitioner Dr. Mariza Snyder, tells Bustle. "Your estrogen levels normally fluctuate during your cycle, but sometimes they can drop too low, which can really mess with your body." But that won't be the only side effect you notice, if estrogen is low. "When your estrogen levels are too low your brain’s natural serotonin production suffers leading to depressed and anxious mood, insomnia, [and] fatigue," Dr. Snyder says. If you notice any of these changes, let your doctor know.

2 Feelings Of Anxiety Hannah Burton/Bustle "While estrogen is important for maintaining healthy emotional balance, progesterone is equally important for maintaining your hormonal equilibrium," Dr. Snyder says. And that's why an imbalance here can lead to feelings of depression, as well as anxiety. "Progesterone is a calming hormone, and it has antidepressant-like effects," Dr. Snyder says. "It also helps to regulate your estrogen levels. Without the proper balance between estrogen and progesterone, you can experience a range of mood disorders." Of course, there are a multitude of reasons why you might be feeling anxious. Going to therapy can be a big help for general anxiety, as can seeing your doctor in order to figure out if your hormone levels are a factor.

3 Unexplained Irritability Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Chronic stress [...] is a major factor in elevating cortisol levels," Dr. Snyder says. "Your other hormones suffer because of it, leading to imbalances in estrogen, progesterone, and thyroid hormones, which then lead to dropping levels of serotonin and other neurotransmitters that keep your mood balanced." If your body is constantly being flooded with cortisol, which comes from your adrenal glands, it can eventually lead to irritability as well as symptoms of fatigue and difficulty concentrating — among other issues. Finding ways to cope with the ups and downs of life can make a difference, which might include seeing a therapist.

4 Brain Fog Hannah Burton/Bustle Now, if something is amiss with your thyroid, you may feel a whole host of vague but annoying symptoms, including brain fog. "[The thyroid] controls your metabolism, helps regulate your blood sugar, and helps control the release of stress hormones, among other things," Dr. Snyder says. "When you have a deficiency of thyroid hormones your neurotransmitters can be affected, leading to depression, anxiety, and brain fog."

5 Mood Swings Ashley Batz/Bustle If you have an overactive thyroid, on the other hand — otherwise known as hyperthyroidism — it can lead to insomnia, mood swings, depression, and even panic attacks, Dr. Orbuch says. "Some women have even been mistakenly misdiagnosed as having panic disorder [...] before being properly diagnosed with an overactive thyroid," he says. While it's always possible that your symptoms are stemming from generalized anxiety disorder or panic disorder, imbalanced hormones may be playing a role, as well.

6 Needing More Time Alone AstroStar/Shutterstock If your estrogen is too low, you might notice that you've been feeling overwhelmed, or even as if you need to spend more time alone than usual. So if you've been blowing off your friends, and it seems out of character, take note. "This hormone is vital for balance," hormone expert Nisha Jackson, PhD, MS, WHCNP, HHP, tells Bustle. It improves mood and gives you a sense of energy and vitality. It also "stimulates the production of neurotransmitters in the brain (such as serotonin)," Dr. Jackson says, "reducing depression, anxiety, and pain." If you don't have enough estrogen, you just won't feel like yourself.