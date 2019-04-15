Peter Cottontail is hopping down the bunny trail, which can only mean one thing — Easter is on its way. Feeling too old for traditional Easter egg hunts? Consider participating in some Easter adult activities that are actually fun. If you don't have kids, but you still want to celebrate Easter like a kid, you 100-percent can because you're a grown-ass woman, and you can celebrate the holidays however you want.

Religious significance aside, the best things about Easter are sweets and all the eats, as well as time spent with family and friends. In fact, it's a perfect day for a champagne brunch with your nearest and dearest. You can even have chocolate bunnies for dessert. After that, organize an activity like an Easter-themed scavenger hunt or a bunny-themed movie marathon. You can also give your friends a little history lesson and even turn it into a n Easter trivia game. Seriously, have you ever thought about how rabbits became associated with Easter and eggs? Everyone knows bunnies don't lay eggs.

According to TIME magazine, no one knows for sure how this tradition got started. But the best guess is the pagan festival of Eostre, which celebrates the goddess of fertility. Her animal symbol is the bunny. This is likely because rabbits reproduce quickly. As far as the eggs, they reportedly represent new life. You can incorporate these themes into your 2019 Easter celebration by summoning abundance for the year ahead, and reviving your life after a long cold winter with some of these Easter 2019 adult activities.

1. Create A Spring Vision Board Giphy Easter is a time of renewal, which also makes it an ideal time to get to work manifesting what you want for the rest of the year. Get your squad together, set out some Easter eats, and make vision boards. Divide the board into three areas — relationships, career, and leisure. Then use magazines, markers, glitter, and more to create your own unique board to help you manifest all of your goals and dreams.

2. Host A Bunny-Themed Movie Marathon Giphy From Alice In Wonderland to Donnie Darko to Peter Rabbit, bunny-themed movies run the gamut from psychedelic to dark humor to heartwarming. Pick your faves, invite your friends over, hand out the chocolate bunnies, and settle in for a night of all things rabbit.

3. Have An Easter Potluck Giphy One of the best things about the Easter dinners of your childhood is that someone else did the cooking. If you don't want to spend your holiday over a hot stove, consider hosting a potluck instead. Assign everyone an Easter-themed food and enjoy a holiday feast.

4. Go For A Mani/Pedi Giphy Get those hands and feet ready for spring by treating yourself to a mani/pedi. Choose pastels the color of dyed Easter eggs and renew your hands and feet for the warm months ahead.

5. Decorate Easter Eggs Giphy Just because you're an adult, that doesn't mean you can't decorate Easter eggs. Go ahead, decorate away and show off your creations by bringing your hard-boiled beauties to an Easter potluck.

6. Pin The Tail On The Bunny Amazon This is a timeless classic. Blindfold participants, spin them around, and watch them try to pin the tail on the bunny. If you're into drinking games, you can play this game after a few glasses of rosé. Gift the winner with a chocolate bunny or a giant bag of jelly beans.

7. Take Your Besties To Brunch Giphy Put on your best Easter threads, make a reservation at your favorite brunch spot, order a bottle of rosé, and make a toast to spring. Don't forget to invite all of your besties to help you celebrate Easter 2019.