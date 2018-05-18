All you have to do is watch a few minutes of mainstream porn, to realize that plenty of it is really demeaning and degrading toward women. And it's not just in front of the camera that these things play out; behind the camera, countless allegations have surfaced about unethical behavior, including claims of sexual assault on porn sets. Because it's a male-dominated field, it can be hard to find pornography that's both ethical and appeals to women's desires. But that's where feminist pornographer Erika Lust comes along.

When Lust launched her crowdsourced project, XConfessions, in 2013 she had a vision to offer an alternative to the porn that was already out there by offering sex-positive erotic films that, unlike so much mainstream porn, actually focused on female pleasure. And, of course, she wanted to do it ethically.

"The concept of ethical as it relates to adult content production is complex," Lust tells Bustle. "It’s important to say there is not yet a consensus about what exactly it is, but in simple terms, ethical porn cares about the performer's welfare. It is adult cinema where consent has been given for every part of the film from all parties involved. This means consent regarding the sexual acts being performed, but also the rate of pay they are receiving. Personal limits and boundaries are respected and the performer can stop shooting at any moment if they feel uncomfortable. Everything is done under a safe sex environment, good working and safety conditions, and labor rights for performers and crew. It goes down to the basics like providing meals on set and having anything they need provided. This environment emphasizes safety and mutual respect."

In honor of International Masturbation Month, Erika Lust shared her favorite ethical porn sites where feminism reigns supreme with Bustle. If you're going to watch porn while masturbating, it might as well be porn that doesn't just arouse you, but makes you feel good because you know it was done ethically.

1 Erotic Films Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Erotic Films is one of my own sites, it's a pay-per-view catalogue of the best in indie adult cinema from across the globe," says Lust. "All of the films licensed there are ethically made, produced, and distributed. There is a big arousing catalogue including romance, BDSM, massage, LGBT and group, from a number of international directors. Use this site if you're seeking beauty, realism and sex positivity in your porn and want to know that it was made in an ethical way. It's motto: Life is too short for bad porn." Although Erika Lust may be the biggest name in feminist pornography, this site is a perfect way to get acquainted with other feminist and ethical porn directors from all over the world.

2 Four Chambers Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Specializing in highly-stylized short films, this crowdfunded production company, Four Chambers, is making films that are part art project, part erotic cinema," says Lust. "Their beautiful aesthetic subverts the established archetype of what sexuality should be and truly pushes the boundaries of erotic film making." Pushing the boundaries and feminist? Sign me up.

3 PinkLabelTV Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Founded in 2013 by director Shine Louise Houston, PinkLabel.tv is a hub for emerging and independent adult filmmakers," says Lust. "It hosts some of the sexiest and most inclusive queer and feminist porn and is a helpful resource for emerging and independent filmmakers looking to enter the porn business ethically. Queer, trans and people of color, as well as older people and people with disabilities are a large part of its community." Like all things in life, porn should be inclusive.

4 JoyBear Ashley Batz for Bustle "Describing themselves as 'very British, very naughty,' you will not be let down by JoyBear, which has been making sex-positive, erotic films since 2003," says Lust. "They have an amazing attitude towards sex and they take pride in their interesting, strong, and provocative female characters." A porn site that has provocative female characters? As in female characters that are multi-dimensional and not some cliche of a what a woman should be? Finally! Hollywood, take notes.

5 Bright Desire Ashley Batz for Bustle "Describing their films as 'a celebration of sex,' Bright Desire depicts sex in a smart, positive, and fun way," says Lust. "There is a big focus on realism and the videos show real connection, intimacy, laughter and pleasure. A lot of the videos feature real-life couples, the scenes are shot in collaboration with the performers and you can watch interviews and behind-the-scenes footage." And sex, in all its realms, is definitely cause for a celebration.

6 Jacky St. James Ashley Batz for Bustle "Adult movie writer and director Jacky St. James shows some hot sex!" says Lust. "She wants to change women’s views on sexuality and help them embrace their own desires. She’s best known for her BDSM themes which are explored in her ever-popular ‘The Submission of Emma Marx’ series. And after feeling unhappy with the way BDSM was portrayed in Fifty Shades of Grey, she created the erotic miniseries ‘Submission’ for late-night cable TV which explores a thrilling BDSM love triangle." Although Fifty Shades of Grey did a lot of women a favor by opening their eyes to BDSM, many people in the BDSM community were less than thrilled with the depiction of BDSM relationships in the movie. Not only does St. James right those wrongs, but does so in a way that promotes why embracing one's sexuality is so paramount.

7 Lightsouthern Cinema Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Founder and Director of Lightsouthern Cinema, Michelle is amazing!" says Lust. "Her four-part film Momentum is one of my favorites. The cinematography and camera work, nostalgic storyline based on the sexually explorative period of the 70s, the beach landscapes, the diverse body types, the authentic sex... As the company states, Lightsouthern celebrates people celebrating themselves!" If you're a sexually empowered, and I imagine you are, you definitely want to check out pornography that's creative, explorative, and authentic. Lightsouthern Cinema is one-stop shopping for that.