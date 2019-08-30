There's nothing sadder than when the summer ends. But there's also nothing better than cheering ourselves up with a new purchase. Thanks to Labor Day, businesses and companies of all types turn on the sales and discounts, before we officially switch over to Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Sex toy companies are no different in offering up some major Labor Day sex toy sales. Sex toys are, of course, a sex life's best friend.

"Think of sex toys as just one more 'tool' in the lovers' toolkit," Ellen Barnard, MSSW, a sex educator and counselor, tells Bustle. "In that way, they reflect the strengths and challenges of the relationship... Consider it your goal to make sex even more fun for each of you and choose toys that are likely to do that."

Sex toys also make couples communicate more, because you can't just bring a sex toy into a bedroom without discussing how it works, how you want to use it, and, in some cases, maybe even why you've just dumped a bucket of different types of butt plugs on the bed.

Whether you're buying for just yourself, for you and your partner, for your best friend, or because you're not sure how you'll get through the first semester without a new toy, here are eight places where you can find Labor Day sex toy deals.

1. CalExotics Jack Rabbit Signature Silicone Thrusting Rabbit $125.99 $82 | CalExotics Buy on CalExotics From Aug. 26 to Sept. 9, CalExotics will be offering 35% off all products (clearance items not included) in honor of Labor Day. All you have to do is use the promo code WORK at checkout and the discount kicks in.

2. b-Vibe Novice Plug $130 $100 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Although Anal Pleasure Month may be over this weekend, it doesn't mean that anal fun needs to stop. On Labor Day over at b-Vibe, you can get any remote control vibrating plug for $100 and any vibrating Snug Plug for $75. No need for a promo code.

3. Dame Products Kip $85 $76.50 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Products At Dame Products, starting at Friday, August 30 (at midnight), you can get 10% off everything until Monday September 2 at midnight. (The cult-fave sex toy company also just launched Alu, aloe-based lube, and Grip, a silicone grip for the bottle — this sale's a great time to check them out!) All you have to do is use the promo code LABOR at check out.

4. LELO SONA $149 $69 | LELO Buy on LELO LELO has gotten in on the action by offering up to 54% off items on the discount and deals page. These products will be on sale through Labor day and into the month.

5. Le Wand Le Wand Point $125 $93.75 | Le Wand Buy on Le Wand If you haven't been been to Le Wand in a while, you're missing out. Their recently-launched Chrome Collection is a sight to behold — and it's 25% off this Labor Day. In addition to that, all Le Wand classic wand massagers and accessories will be 30% off.

6. MysteryVibe Crescendo $149.99 $119.99 | MysteryVibe Buy on MysteryVibe From now until midnight PST Monday, Sept. 2, MysteryVibe's Labor Day sale will get you $30 off both the Crescendo and Tenuto. All you have to do is use promo code LABORDAY30 at checkout.

7. Lovehoney Womanizer Starlet $79.99 $63.99 | Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney Lovehoney is having a huge Labor Day sale where you can get up to 70% on select items now through next week. From sex toys to sex accessories, like handcuffs and floggers, Lovehoney has it all.

8. The Cowgirl The Cowgirl: A Premium Sex Machine $1,500 $1,200 | The Cowgirl Buy on The Cowgirl For those who really want to go above and beyond with a major a Labor Day purchase, then look no further than The Cowgirl. Thanks to Labor Day, you can get 20% off this ridable sex toy that literally has everything a person could want.