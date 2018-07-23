Sex toys are no longer just for masturbation. Using a sex toy with a partner doesn't just take the pressure off both partners, but if you're sleeping with a male partner it helps close that damn orgasm gap, too.

According to a 2009 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, of the nearly 4,000 women between 18-60 who who were surveyed, 41 percent reported having used vibrator with their partner, and 37 percent reported using them during intercourse. When you consider that barely 25 percent of women can climax through intercourse alone, it only makes sense that vibrators, as well as other sex toys, would make their way into the bedroom.

"Think of sex toys as just one more 'tool' in the lovers' toolkit," Ellen Barnard, MSSW, sex educator and counselor, tells Bustle. "In that way, they reflect the strengths and challenges of the relationship... Consider it your goal to make sex even more fun for each of you and choose toys that are likely to do that."

While there's no denying that couples sex toys are beneficial to our sex lives, they're great for our relationships too. But when it comes to buying them it can be a little daunting because there are so many options out there. Although you could go big and get something expensive and high tech, it's really not necessary to get something great these days. Here are eight couples sex toys to try.

1 Screaming O O'hare Babeland O'hare $25 Babeland Buy Now Part rabbit, part cock ring, and a whole lot of buzz, this three-speed mini bullet vibe atop a ring makes for one hell of an experience.

3 Jimmyjane Hello Touch Amazon Jimmyjane Hello Touch $35 Amazon Buy Now The cool think about Jimmyjane Hello Touch is that either partner can wear the vibrating finger pads to stimulate each other. The Vibration Pods, as they're called, can be used all over so every erogenous zone gets its fair share of attention.

5 Golden Cuff Banglest Unbound Simple Golden Handcuffs $45 Unbound Buy Now Because there really is freedom in restraint, these handcuffs, like the whip above, can be worn all day as jewelry, then turned into a toy that binds one of you to the bed. It's a great option for those who have been flirting with BDSM, but have yet to take the plunge.

6 Aries Finger Vibe Babeland Aries Finger Vibe $29 Babeland Buy Now The best part about finger vibes is they can be used everywhere and anywhere. From the clitoris, to the nipples and perineum on both partners, to every place in between that makes your toes curl. Also, the size of the Aries Finger Vibe makes it great for foreplay and nonintrusive during intercourse.

7 Maze Choker and Leash Babeland Maze Choker and Leash $45 Babeland Buy Now If you and your partner are anything but vanilla, then a choker and leash will do. Whether fulfilling a sexual fantasy or adding to your collection of BDSM gear, this cruelty-free toy can open up a whole new world in your sex life.