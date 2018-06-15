High heels have been a mainstay in the wardrobe of women for decades. But a seismic shift has been taking place over the past year or so. Women across the world are throwing away their uncomfortable heels, swapping them for trainers that can be worn both day and night. Luckily, the list of trainers to wear on a night out is only growing.

Online resale platform ThredUp recently released a report which details the "heel purge'" that is happening right now. Over the past three months, the site saw a 38 percent increase in the number of heels being listed. Interestingly, this corresponded to a 46 percent rise in trainer sales over the same time period.

The experts think this change may be down to the recent celebrity trend which has seen A-listers kicking off their blister-inducing heels for trainers and other flat shoes. During the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart was photographed taking her heels off on the red carpet, choosing to walk barefoot the rest of the way. And at this year's Oscars ceremony, actresses Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph stepped onto the stage in Ugg slippers. Of course, no one will forget the moment Serena Williams revealed her royal wedding footwear choice: A pair of Valentino trainers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Celebrities have been ditching their heels on the red carpet, and it turns out our customers are purging heels from their closets as well," ThredUp's brand director, Erin Wallace, wrote in a blog post. "Our data demonstrates that Athleisure is certainly a prevailing trend as women seek out more casual, comfortable footwear."

Famous faces may well be to blame for this welcome trend but there are also theories that the #MeToo movement has given women the chance to reject discomfort in their wardrobes and opt for footwear that doesn't bend to a style code largely shaped by the male gaze. Renowned heel designer Christian Louboutin described his shoes best, telling The New Yorker in 2011: "The core of my work is dedicated not to pleasing women but to pleasing men." There are likely to be many women out there who disagree, and who wear heels for their own pleasure and satisfaction, and more power to them. But for those who feel wearing heels is less of an option, and more of a requirement, the shift is long overdue.

Plus — heels hurt. A review published in BMC Public Health found evidence to prove that high heels have the potential to cause musculoskeletal injury to the toes, foot, and spine. Researchers concluded that "it is important that women's footwear choices are respected and they are not pressurised into wearing high heels agains their will."

With new trainers being released every week, there are plenty of styles that will go perfectly with your favourite dress. And if the club won't allow it, just go elsewhere. Here are some of the very best trainers to snap up for summer 2018.

1 Nike Air Max 97 Nike Office These retro style trainers have been seen everywhere over the past few months. But this new dusky pink hue is perfect for the summer season and will go well with a casual jeans and T-shirt look as well as glitzier dresses. Buy Now

2 Fenty Creeper Puma Puma Who wouldn't want to swan around in trainers designed by Rihanna? These Fenty creepers have been injected with neon green so anyone will be able to find you in the club. Buy Now

3 adidas Deerupt adidas adidas Of course, a girl needs at least one pristine pair of white trainers. These ultra lightweight ones by adidas provide a unique look and are so comfortable that you'll have no problem staying on your feet all night. Buy Now

4 Converse x Miley Cyrus Converse Converse Miley Cyrus' inclusive range for Converse goes with, well, absolutely anything. And the glittery pink sole on these All Stars are perfect for nighttime activities. Buy Now

5 Fila Disruptor II Fila Foot Locker Chunky sneakers are so in right now if you didn't know. And what better way to invest in the trend than with these stand-out metallic trainers by Fila? Buy Now

6 Nike Cortez Nike Nike Coming straight from the '70s, Nike's Cortez design is both subtle and comfortable. It's recently been released in a huge range of colours but this purple shade (which is currently on sale) will add a pop to any black outfit. Buy Now

7 ASOS Drill ASOS ASOS These fabric ASOS sneakers basically look like boots, making them the ideal partner for a summer dress. Seeing as they're a lot cheaper than similar styles, you might not mind getting them dirty on a crazy night out. Buy Now

8 Puma Trace Buckle Puma Schuh No summer is complete without a platform sneaker. Puma has released a wearable version of the Spice Girls look that includes a utility buckle so you can tick off two trends at once. Buy Now