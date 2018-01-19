9 Books About Royalty To Read If You're Obsessed With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

From the moment their engagement was announced, fans all over the world have been anxiously waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day. If you're someone who can't help but read every article, look at every picture, and listen to every interview you see about the princess-to-be and her prince, then you're in luck, because there are plenty of books to read if you are OBSESSED with the royal family and just can't wait for the regal wedding.

The United States may have declared independence from Britain, but nearly 250 years later, and Americans are more obsessed with the monarchy than ever. From The Crown to Victoria, The White Princess to The Queen, there are more shows and movies made about the royal family than any one person can watch, and there are even more books written about them. Whether it is the high-profile political scandals, the secretive familial drama, or the lavishness that comes with an aristocratic life, one thing is clear: people can't get enough of the royals, new or old, factual or fictional.

From true tales about your favorite real-life royals to fictional fairy-tale romances, here are nine books to read if you are obsessed with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the rest of the British monarchy.

'Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life' by Sally Bedell Smith Royal fanatics can find plenty of great books about Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, and Queen Elizabeth II, but far fewer on the subject of the oldest heir to the throne, Prince Charles. In her latest investigation of the British royal family, bestselling author Sally Bedell Smith offers insight into the fascinating, glamorous, and often controversial life of Prince Charles. Readers curious about learning more about his marriage to Diana, his affair with Camilla, and his relationship with his children will find exactly what their looking for in this authoritative account. Click here to buy.

'Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne' by Christopher Andersen If you think the drama in Game of Thrones is binge-worthy, just wait until you get a taste of the real-life regal conflicts over the crown in Christopher Andersen's behind-the-scenes look at three of the most important women in Britain: Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles. fascinating look at the real lives of these remarkable figures that goes way beyond the royal gossip and sensational rumors, this page-turning account is a well-researched piece of reporting that reads like a juicy tell-all. Click here to buy.

'The Heir and the Spare' by Emily Albright If you can't get enough of the real-life love between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they you will love this sweet fictional story about an American college student abroad who finds herself caught up in a regal romance of her own. Despite the grueling demands of dating the second in line to the throne of England, Evie is happy with her new life. That is, until secrets about her past threaten to ruin her fairy-tale future. A sweet and charming read perfect for the royally obsessed. Click here to buy.

'The Royal Treatment' by Melanie Summers The first in a new royal romantic comedy series, this charming novel explores what happens when opposites royally attract. Prince Arthur will do anything to try and save his family from being ousted from power, even if it means inviting his mortal enemy — Tessa Sharpe, a.k.a. The Royal Watchdog — into his castle. But what happens when Tessa also finds her way into the prince's heart? A laugh-out-loud modern fairy-tale, The Royal Treatment is a fun read that will delight fans of regal romances. Click here to buy.

'R Is for Rebel: ... and Royalty, Relatives, Reality, and Running from Love' by Megan Mulry The fourth installment in Megan Mulry's Unruly Royals series, R Is for Rebel is the perfect book for anyone who can't get enough of Meghan Markle's unconventional royal attitude. The kind of girl who who prefers jeans and t-shirts to heels and gowns, Abigail isn't your average princess. In fact, she doesn't want to be a princess at all, but running away isn't an option, and rebellion isn't as easy as it seems when you have the pressures of an entire monarchy resting on your shoulders. Just when she thinks she can't take another day of being everything she's never wanted to be, Abigail meets a young, rich American who pushes her to be who she was meant to be all along. Click here to buy.

'Victoria & Albert: A Royal Love Affair' by Daisy Goodwin and Sara Sheridan The official companion to PBS's second season of Victoria, this image-heavy collection not only takes readers behind-the-scenes of the Emmy-nominated drama, but back in time to one of the greatest love affairs in royal history. Featuring interviews, diary entries, pictures, character profiles, and more, this rich book brings to life the remarkable relationship between a young queen and her prince. Click here to buy.

'The Last Tudor' by Philippa Gregory If you think the modern royal family is fascinating, just wait until you get a taste of the Tudors as told by Philippa Gregory. In the latest installment of her The Plantagenet and Tudor Novels, the bestselling author explores the life of Lady Jane Grey, queen for nine days, and her two defiant sisters. Expertly detailed and beautifully written, The Last Tudor will transport you to another time and place, one you won't want to leave. Click here to buy.

'Princess Margaret: A Life of Contrasts' by Christopher Warwick (February 6, 2018) A book that should be on every royal-lover's radar, Christopher Warwick's authorized biography of Princess Margaret takes readers inside the life of one of the most famous — and most controversial — royals in modern history. Featuring details about her infamous love affairs, her groundbreaking charity work, her unconventional attitude, and so much more, this insightful personal history — which is being reissued in February — is a must-read. Click here to buy.