It may be springtime, but, fear not, horror buffs — because there are plenty of scary movies you can stream right now. One of the newest among them that's certainly worthy of adding to your queue immediately, of course, is last year's post-apocalyptic flick, A Quiet Place. Directed by The Office alum John Krasinski, who also stars alongside real-life wife, Emily Blunt, the critically acclaimed film proved that silence can truly be deafening — oh, and super terrifying, too.

In fact, the scares even continued off screen for the Krasinski family as well. After reading the script for the first time during a flight, Blunt woke her husband, who was asleep in the seat next to her. "She genuinely looked sick," Krasinski recalled during an October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I was reaching for a barf bag thinking she was gonna throw up, and instead she said, 'You can't let anyone do this movie.'" (Side note: Krasinski had adorably feared asking Blunt to star in the film.)

A true testament to the film, there's even a Quiet Place sequel in the works, slated to hit theaters in May 2020, per Krasinski.

Films such as this do, of course, follow the trails blazed by classic old school horror flicks — and streaming services haven't forgotten that. The seminal 1976 film Carrie is now available on Hulu, for example. And Netflix also currently has 1974's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on demand.

For those looking for more updated offerings, however, grab your bowl of popcorn, and stream one — or all — of these nine streaming scary movies. Whether or not you leave on the lights is up to you.

1. 'A Quiet Place' Paramount Pictures on YouTube "If they hear you, they hunt you," read the poster for A Quiet Place, available both on Hulu and on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Blunt — who won a SAG Award for her role — and Krasinski's characters fight to protect their family from unseen monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing, by not making any sounds.

2. 'Hereditary' A24 on YouTube Horror fans can watch 2018's Hereditary on Amazon Prime Video, which gives the following description of the Toni Collette-led flick: "When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited."

3. 'Final Destination' Movieclips on YouTube The first of five films in the franchise, 2000's Final Destination (now on Netflix) reminds everyone that there's no cheating death. Ali Larter, Devon Sawa, Kerr Smith, and Seann William Scott all star in the movie about a teen whose premonitions precede some pretty gruesome fatalities.

4. 'Paranormal Activity' The Movie Planet on YouTube "After moving into a suburban home, a couple becomes increasingly disturbed by a nightly demonic presence," Hulu wrote in its synopsis of Paranormal Activity, which premiered back in 2007.

5. 'What Lies Beneath' Movieclips on YouTube Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer lead 2000's What Lies Beneath (on Amazon Prime Video), which follows the latter's character's amateur investigation into the murder of a college student whose ghost she just can't seem to shake. Like A Quiet Place, this one also features a truly haunting bathtub scene.

6. 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube I Know What You Did Last Summer (on Netflix) is the classic 2000 tale of a group of teens (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.) who make a pact to cover up an accidental murder. But terror — and more murders — ensue when someone, who apparently knows their secret, begins to stalk the remarkably good-looking crew.

7. 'The Blair Witch Project' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube While many were unsure if the 1999 documentary-style Blair Witch Project (available to Hulu subscribers) was fake or not, the sheer terror viewers felt as the filmmakers investigate a scary urban legend in the woods was decidedly real.

8. 'The Conjuring' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Perhaps the scariest part of another Netflix offering, 2013's The Conjuring, is the fact that it's actually based on a true story. The movie, which stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Joey King, follows a pair of ghost hunters who try to assist a family that's tormented by an evil spirit.