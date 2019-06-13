Maybe money can't buy you class, but it can certainly buy you Jovani. Aside from serving some serious lewks, Real Housewives of NYC star Countess Luann de Lesseps included some epic Bravo cameos in her "Feelin' Jovani" music video. Among the Bravolebrities featured in the classically over-the-top, Charlie's Angels-themed video include Andy Cohen (in the Charlie role, of course), along with "angels" Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey, and even an appearance from comedian Murray Hill as Bosley.

Suffice it to say that these guest spots were far from all, like, uncool, too. Housewives executive producer Cohen begins the video with his own spin on Charlie's iconic greeting: "Good morning, Housewives." Speaking to the women through a speaker, he asks Luann, RHOBH's Lisa, and RHOA's Cynthia — mid photo shoot, dressed in full evening gown attire (obviously) — how they're feeling. Their reply? "We're feeling Jovani!" Cue the music, and take it, away, Lu!

The glammed-up Countess aka "Angel #1" (no, really: that's how she's credited at the end), fills most of the time striking some fab poses — all while clad in the designer made famous on RHONY by costar Dorinda Medley's (often-debated) heckling during one of Luann's cabaret shows in Season 10. Not to worry, though, Lisa and Cynthia make a reappearance halfway through the video to cheer on their fellow Bravolebrity as she struts down a faux showroom runway in a pink, strapless number. And you know the campy clip wouldn't be complete without the women striking the iconic Charlie's Angels pose — along with some others that were all their own.

Countess Luann on YouTube

While those may have been the video's only guest cameos, the "Feelin' Jovani" lyrics make several allusions to RHONY storylines. Before you get into those, however, it's important to note that, Luann may have a new title. As she sings, "Hell with Countess, now I'm Queen." (After all, she does plead guilty to being fabulous.) Moving on...

Her "cabaret is my cabernet" line almost certainly references an ongoing focus on her career as a "cabaret star," as well as her sobriety, following her December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. As the local Sheriff's Office confirmed to People at the time, the charges included: alleged disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, allegedly resisting arrest with violence, and allegedly threatening a public servant.

And because "it's about Tom," more often than not, fans may be able to read between the lines when it comes to lyrics like "I fall hard / Yes I do / Watch me go / It's nothing new" and "Men will come and men will go." Lu, of course, announced her divorce from Tom D'Agostino in August 2017 after less than 8 months of marriage.

Luann — who's also released such tracks as "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," and "Girl Code" — did give an "extra special thank you" shoutout to Jovani in the credits. There was no mention of Dorinda, however, despite her obvious inspiration for the shtick as a whole. That may or may not ruffle some well-coifed feathers, as Dorinda threatened legal action against Luann this season on RHONY if she mentioned her name in her touring cabaret act.

In fact, Luann's RHONY castmates' criticisms of her so-called inflated ego as a result of her cabaret success have quite often taken center stage on the Bravo series this season. During a trip to Luann's new home upstate, costars Tinsley Mortimer, Bethenny Frankel, and Dorinda even secretly turned how many times she mentioned cabaret into a drinking game. For her part, Luann usually scoffs at these accusations of being self-centered, however, chalking it all up to the ladies' jealousy.

Maybe that's why Luann included women from other Housewives franchises in her new "Feelin' Jovani" music video. After all, if you can't be cool, you can't be with the Countess.