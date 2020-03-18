The coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are several new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is streaming a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some new original movies and series, a few returning original series, a couple of international offerings, an original comedy special, and an original concert documentary. There are also a handful of non-Netflix movies and series in case you find yourself wanting to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below. There's also a full list of everything that will be available this week at the end.

1. 'The Big Flower Fight' If you love The Great British Baking Show but wish it involved flowers instead of baked goods, then today is your lucky day. This new reality series from the United Kingdom sees pairs of florists and sculptors facing off in a competition to create the most stunning floral arrangement. The winning floral creation will be displayed at London's prestigious Kew Gardens. Streaming May 18.

2. 'Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything' One of the world's funniest stand up comedians is hitting Netflix with a brand new special. In it, Oswalt discusses some of the issues he's run into since buying a new house — including a wallpaper-hanger who has a strange fixation on a nonexistent man named Kirby. If you're wondering what on Earth that means, then you'll just have to watch the special, won't you? Streaming May 19.

3. 'Sweet Magnolias' If you like the movie Steel Magnolias, well, this has nothing to do with that. But if you like sappy romance dramas that take place in the south and center on female friendships, then this new original series is for you. Actually, come to think of it, the show is actually pretty similar to Steel Magnolias, except it stars Jamie Lynn Spears instead of Dolly Parton. Streaming May 19.

4. 'The Flash': Season 6 One of the CW's many superhero series just concluded its truncated sixth season on the network on May 12. The season was cut short by three episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the silver lining is that the entire season is now on Netflix earlier than expected! And since you're home anyway, now's the perfect time to catch up. Streaming May 20.

5. 'Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series': Season 2 With the runaway success of Schitt's Creek, Canadian sitcoms are suddenly a hot commodity. But the binge-worthy series is far from the first comedy to come from our northern neighbors. Trailer Park Boys debuted way back in 2001, and it's still going strong — albeit in animated form these days. After two decades, the gang's antics remain as funny as ever. Streaming May 22.

6. 'History 101' If you're a parent who's suddenly been tasked with pulling double-duty as your kid's teacher, then this new original series may be a Godsend. The show delivers historical lessons in fun, short-form chunks, making history and education fun. Subjects covered include big subjects like space exploration and the Middle Eastern oil industry, as well as more offbeat topics like television and fast food. Streaming May 22.

7. 'The Lovebirds' Originally a Paramount Pictures film, this action movie/rom-com starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani was meant to debut at this year's SXSW in March before hitting theaters on April 3. But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, SXSW was canceled, movie theaters shut down across the nation, and Paramount dumped the picture. Thankfully for you, Netflix scooped it up, and it's now beaming directly into your home. Streaming May 22.

8. 'Selling Sunset': Season 2 There are many different kinds of real estate shows. There are series about flippers turning fixer-uppers into dream homes. There are series about home buyers deciding between varying houses. And then there are series like Selling Sunset, which focuses on the behind-the-scenes drama that follows a team of realtors as they try and sell some of the priciest and most exclusive real estate in the country. Streaming May 22.

9. 'Dynasty': Season 3 A few decades ago, prime time soap operas were all the rage. Series like Dynasty and Dallas in the '80s and Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place in the '90s were pop culture sensations that dominated the water cooler talk of their day. Today, the CW is bringing back and updating the prime time soap with their Dynasty reboot, and you can now catch up with the latest season on Netflix. Streaming May 23.